Teach Us: The EdTech Startup Giving Professors Their Time Back

Teaching has always been one of India’s most noble professions — yet for many educators today, the joy of teaching is overshadowed by paperwork. Professors often spend hours managing attendance, compliance forms, and performance reports instead of mentoring students. While ERP systems promised digital transformation, most were built with an administrative mindset. They streamline institutional needs but do little to empower the fundamental pillars of education — the teachers. That’s the gap Teach Us, an Indian EdTech startup founded in 2021, set out to bridge.

The Solution: Technology That Serves Teachers, Not the System

Teach Us was created with a single mission: to give professors their time back. The platform automates manual academic workflows — from attendance tracking and report generation to compliance documentation — so educators can focus on teaching, not typing.

“Our mission is simple yet powerful: to free educators from administrative burdens and give them time to inspire students,” said Jaimin C. Shah, CEO of Teach Us. “When teachers thrive, students flourish, and education moves forward. That’s the change Teach Us stands for.”

Unlike traditional ERPs, Teach Us is built through the lens of educators. It simplifies processes without compromising institutional compliance and provides real-time transparency between professors and students.

Voices from the Classroom: Professors See the Change

Across India, faculty members are already witnessing the difference.

Ms. Sheela Shahi, Attendance In-Charge at HR Junior College, Mumbai, shared, “Teach Us minimizes manual effort and ensures transparency. It saves valuable time and allows professors to focus more on students’ academic growth.”

Dr. Animesh Mohapatra from DCAC, Delhi, added, “It’s a wonderful alternative to attendance registers. Students can track their attendance in real-time, and I no longer need to calculate percentages manually. It’s a relief for teachers and a delight for students.”

Dr. Asif Rampurawala, Vice Principal at Vidyalankar School of Information Technology, praised the system’s simplicity: “Teach Us keeps teaching plans on schedule and makes feedback effortless. It saves time and lets us focus on education rather than paperwork.”

The Growth Story: Digitizing Colleges for Just ₹1 Per Student

Teach Us has already digitized 125+ colleges, onboarded 7,000 professors, and impacted over 200,000 students — all at a cost as low as ₹1 per student.

The startup’s impact hasn’t gone unnoticed. It was named among the Top 20 startups by Stanford Seed Spark South Asia and was also recognized by Google’s App Scale Academy as one of India’s Top 100 Apps. Prominent angel investors, including Parag Rajda of Moldex, have also backed the company.

The Future: Empowering Educators, Transforming Education

Teach Us is more than a platform — it’s a movement to return creativity, mentorship, and human connection to Indian classrooms. By freeing professors from paperwork, it’s not just transforming workflows; it’s redefining what it means to teach.