Facebook announces its first-ever gaming event in India

Facebook has announced its first-ever event for gaming community in India. The virtual event is scheduled for October 19 and 20 and will be hosted by comedian Abish Mathews. It will allow game developers, publishers, and creators across India an opportunity to build, grow their communities, and monetize on Facebook.









The FBGamingPressStart event’s opening address will be made by Gio Hunt, VP of Gaming Business and Operations, Facebook, Ajit Mohan, Managing Director and Vice President, India, and Manohar Hotchandani, Business Development Director, Facebook.

Focused on gaming publishers, the first day consists of sessions titled ‘Play 101: Facebook Instant Games & Cloud Opportunities’, ‘Get In-App Ads Right With Audience Network’, ‘Supercharge Your Game With Facebook Gaming Services’ and AR as well as gaming communities.

On the second day creators, publishers and Esports companies will be able to check out sessions on Facebook Gaming video programs, Gaming Creator Programs and Stories of Diversity and Monetisation from popular gamers in the gaming community.

“#FBGamingPressStart is another step in Facebook’s mission to bring the world closer together. On Facebook, people can find entertaining gaming videos, follow their favourite creators and game titles, build meaningful connections in gaming groups and chats, discover new games and play those games with people from across the globe all in one place,” Facebook said in an official release.