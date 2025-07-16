Vidyut Jammwal Makes Hollywood Debut as Dhalsim in Street Fighter Live-Action Reboot

Bollywood’s premier action star, Vidyut Jammwal, is officially heading to Hollywood — and he’s doing it in knockout style. The Commando actor has been cast as Dhalsim in the upcoming live-action reboot of Street Fighter, produced by Legendary Pictures in partnership with Capcom. The alleged cast includes Jason Momoa, Walton Goggins, Eric André, and Orville Peck.

This landmark casting makes Vidyut Jammwal one of the few Indian actors to land a significant role in a globally renowned franchise, marking a historic moment for Indian representation in Hollywood.

A Global Icon Reimagined

The Street Fighter video game franchise, launched in arcades in 1987 and immortalized by its 1991 sequel Street Fighter II, is one of the most iconic fighting games of all time. Known for its diverse cast of international fighters, each with unique martial arts backgrounds and cultural roots, the franchise has long been praised — and critiqued — for its portrayal of global characters.

Vidyut Jammwal’s character, Dhalsim, is a fire-breathing yoga master with mystical abilities and a strict code of pacifism. Originally a caricatured figure in early games, Dhalsim has since evolved into a more nuanced representation of spirituality and strength. In this reboot, producers aim to give the character a more grounded, culturally respectful interpretation, and Jammwal’s real-life martial arts credentials and spiritual discipline make him a perfect fit. “Dhalsim is not just a fighter; he’s a thinker, a sage, and a protector. Vidyut brings both the physical and emotional gravitas to the role,” said one insider close to the production.

A Warrior Born for the Role

Known for his jaw-dropping stunts and real martial arts prowess, Jammwal has long been regarded as India’s most authentic action hero. Trained in Kalaripayattu, Kung Fu, Jiu-Jitsu, and MMA, he often choreographs his own fight scenes and performs without harnesses or doubles.

With hits like Khuda Haafiz and Commando, he has already showcased his ability to combine raw physicality with emotional intensity. Now, he’ll bring that same intensity to the big leagues of Hollywood, rubbing shoulders with an ensemble cast that includes Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, 50 Cent, and Noah Centineo.

A Reboot with Big Expectations

Directed by Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip), the upcoming Street Fighter reboot is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated action films in recent years. While plot details are under wraps, the global casting and deep respect for the source material suggest a modern, inclusive, and adrenaline-fueled take on the franchise.

Vidyut Jammwal’s casting as Dhalsim has already ignited a wave of excitement across social media, especially among fans in India who see his debut as a decisive step for South Asian visibility in global cinema.

Street Fighter is currently in production, with a tentative release window in late 2026. And a cast that has Jason Momoa, Walton Goggins, Eric André, and Orville Peck. Vidyut Jammwal’s addition may be worth watching.