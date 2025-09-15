Connect with us

50 Cent Drops Epic Training Video as Balrog in Upcoming Street Fighter Movie

50 Cent Drops Epic Training Video as Balrog in Upcoming Street Fighter Movie

Game Adaptation

50 Cent Drops Epic Training Video as Balrog in Upcoming Street Fighter Movie

Screen Plunge
Published on

Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent is stepping into the ring—this time as Balrog in the highly anticipated Street Fighter movie. The hip-hop icon stunned fans by dropping an epic training video that not only shows off his boxing chops but also reveals his in-character look, complete with Balrog’s signature haircut.

“Work hard when they hardly working, and they will be surprised at the outcome,” 50 Cent wrote alongside the clip. “I hit a 🥷🏾 he gonna see a white light and hear Jesus say come to me child. LOL Street Fighter coming soon.”

The post immediately went viral, sparking excitement among both rap fans and gamers who grew up throwing digital punches with Balrog in Capcom’s legendary franchise.

The  Street Fighter Cast Stacks Up

The upcoming adaptation is aiming to succeed where Hollywood has previously stumbled. Unlike the campy 1994 version starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, this reboot promises authenticity and faithfulness to the game’s lore.

The ensemble cast is massive:

  • Andrew Koji as Ryu

  • Noah Centineo as Ken

  • Callina Liang as Chun-Li

  • Jason Momoa as Blanka

  • Orville Peck as Vega

  • Roman Reigns as Akuma

  • Andrew Schultz as Dan Hibiki

  • Hirooki Goto as E. Honda

  • Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim

Now, with 50 Cent’s Balrog, fans are getting a glimpse of just how seriously the film is taking character design. His transformation silenced early skepticism, proving that the rapper-turned-actor is committed to delivering a performance that resonates with long-time fans of the franchise.

50 cent as Balrog in Street Fighter Reboot

50 Cent as Balrog in Street Fighter Reboot

From Rap Mogul to Video Game Legend

50 Cent has reinvented himself repeatedly over his career—from rapper and TV producer (Power, BMF) to entrepreneur and now blockbuster action star. Taking on the role of Balrog fits naturally with his larger-than-life persona. Known for his toughness both in the music industry and on-screen, Jackson appears ready to channel the heavyweight boxer’s intimidating energy.

Fans online noted the uncanny resemblance between his training look and the video game character. With the actor’s boxing-inspired workout montage circulating widely, anticipation for his performance has surged.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Behind the Scenes

Directed by Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip), the Street Fighter reboot is slated for release on October 16, 2026, under a joint partnership between Legendary Pictures and Paramount. Originally, the Philippou brothers (Talk to Me) were attached, but Sakurai has since taken over.

The film not only aims to reboot the franchise but also to build out a potential cinematic universe around Capcom’s legendary fighting game. With this star-studded cast and viral marketing moments like 50 Cent’s Balrog reveal, the project already feels like it’s punching above expectations.

The combination of nostalgia, a stacked cast, and viral character reveals has positioned Street Fighter as one of the most anticipated gaming adaptations of the decade. If 50 Cent’s training video is any indication, audiences are in for a knockout performance when the movie hits theaters.

