Vidyut Jammwal & Bhuvan Bam Add Desi Twist to ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled a thrilling promotional campaign for the OTT debut of Marvel Studios’ blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine. The campaign brings Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam into the spotlight, blending their distinct personalities to create a uniquely Indian twist for the film’s promotion. The movie now streams in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English, making it accessible to a wider Indian audience.









Vidyut Jammwal, known for his electrifying stunts and martial artistry, found a personal connection to the high-octane action of Deadpool & Wolverine. Reflecting on his excitement, Jammwal shared, “I’m someone who enjoys action films, and Deadpool & Wolverine took me on a ride unlike any other. The jaw-dropping stunts, epic visuals, and the bromance between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are everything fans could hope for.”

Jammwal highlighted the film’s significance in regional languages on Hotstar, saying, “Wolverine has always been iconic for me. Seeing him back in action with Deadpool is pure magic. What makes it even better is that it’s available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, so Marvel fans can experience all the action in a way that feels closer to home.”

On the other hand, Bhuvan Bam, beloved for his sharp wit and humour, added a relatable and playful angle to the campaign. Through quirky video content, Bam infused a local flavour into the chaos of Deadpool & Wolverine. Expressing his admiration for Ryan Reynolds, Bam said, “I’ve always admired Ryan Reynolds for his sharp wit and perfect timing. Watching him as Deadpool alongside Wolverine’s raw intensity is an insane combo. It’s wild action, razor-sharp comedy, and real camaraderie rolled into one epic adventure.”

Bam encouraged fans to dive into the “desi-style blockbuster experience,” emphasizing the appeal of seeing larger-than-life heroes in Indian languages. “It’s the perfect mix of masala and dhamaal!” he added.

A Multi-Platform Marvel Campaign

Disney+ Hotstar leveraged an extensive multi-platform approach to maximize the film’s visibility. From animated content on PhonePe to custom Snapchat lenses immersing users in the Marvel universe, the campaign reached a diverse audience. Platforms like MCanvas were also utilized to create interactive and engaging experiences, ensuring that fans across India could connect with the film innovatively.

The dynamic duo of Vidyut Jammwal and Bhuvan Bam brought an exciting blend of action and humour to the campaign, making Deadpool & Wolverine a must-watch for Marvel enthusiasts. With its Disney + Hotstar OTT release, fans can now enjoy the legendary team-up of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine-like never before.