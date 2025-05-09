The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!

The first update of Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 3 is finally here, bringing two new force abilities: Force Pull and Throw. Now, you can obtain the purple force pull lightsaber and red force throw lightsaber via Mace Windu and Darth Maul holograms, which spawn after the first storm circle. This is the first time we see a purple lightsaber, and many die-hard Star Wars fans are getting the chills when playing with Mace Windu’s lightsaber. The Force Throw lightsaber has been in Fortnite before, so players will experience Darth Maul’s lightsaber again.

Mace Windu’s skin bundle leaked, and players were furious because of the emote!

Mace Windu, aka Samuel L Jackson, is finally coming to Fortnite. Everyone thought he would be a Fortnite Star Wars Battle Pass skin, but no, he is an item shop skin. This is Samuel L Jackson’s second skin in Fortnite, his first being Marvel’s Nick Fury. The emote raising anger in the Fortnite Player Base is an emote in which Mace Windu will use his lightsaber to train with a training droid, except it isn’t his lightsaber; it’s a random purple stick sword. What the heck, Epic?

What will it take for you to give us lightsaber pickaxes or even proper lightsabers in emotes? The bundle drops on May 9, 8 p.m. ET.

We have exciting news about Fortnite mobile!

This week, Fortnite is coming to iPhones and iPads in the U.S., and soon, it will be on iPhones and iPads all around the world. I can’t wait for it to come to India.

Here is all the latest Fortnite update news, and I hope you found this article helpful.