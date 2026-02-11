Connect with us
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite

Florida law enforcement leaders are urging parents to closely monitor their children’s online activity following the arrest of a Rhode Island man accused of using popular gaming and social media platforms to exploit a minor. At a press conference in Green Cove Springs, Florida, Attorney General James Uthmeier joined state and local officials to announce charges against 29-year-old Justin Adkins of West Warwick, Rhode Island. Authorities allege Adkins communicated with an underage girl in Florida and coerced her into producing explicit material after first connecting through online platforms.

Allegations Span Multiple Platforms

Investigators say the suspect initially contacted the victim through the online game Fortnite before moving conversations to Snapchat and later Roblox. According to officials, the communication escalated over time, with the suspect allegedly convincing the victim they were in a romantic relationship.

Authorities further allege that Justin Adkins pressured the child into sending explicit photos and videos and sent adult content with instructions to recreate it. Investigators claim he also used incentives such as game currency and promises of gifts to manipulate the victim.

Justice Adkins was arrested in Rhode Island through coordination between Florida authorities and local law enforcement. He is expected to be extradited to Florida to face multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child sexual abuse material.

 

Cross-State Collaboration in the Arrest

Green Cove Springs Police Chief Shawn Hines confirmed that Florida investigators worked closely with Rhode Island authorities to take the suspect into custody. Officials described the case as an example of how online predators can target children across state lines using digital platforms like Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite.

FDLE representatives emphasized that online crimes against children often begin in seemingly harmless environments such as gaming chats or social apps, where predators can gradually build trust before exploiting victims.

A Call for Parental Vigilance

Attorney General James Uthmeier used the announcement to warn parents about the risks children face on widely used platforms like Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite. He criticized what he described as insufficient safeguards to prevent adults from contacting minors online.

“Parents need to be aware that strangers can access children through these platforms,” he said, urging direct supervision of children’s devices and online interactions.

Former federal law enforcement officials echoed the concern, noting that children are often more technologically savvy than parents realize. Experts recommend that parents regularly review privacy settings, monitor friend lists, and maintain open conversations about online safety.

Resources for Families

Florida officials directed families to online safety tools and educational materials available through SecureFlorida.org and other state resources. Authorities stress that awareness, communication, and proactive oversight are critical in preventing online exploitation.

As the investigation remains ongoing, officials say they cannot release additional details about the victim. However, they hope the case serves as a reminder that online safety must remain a top priority for families nationwide.

