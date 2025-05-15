Epic Games
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
Fortnite update v35.10 was scheduled to come out on May 15, but there has been a delay. The reason is related to the Apple vs. Epic Games case. So, as you know, back in 2021, Epic Games filed a court case against Apple regarding payment systems. Long story short, Apple won. For years, you couldn’t play Fortnite on iPhones and iPads, but now, Epic Games has submitted Fortnite for review to come back to the Apple App Store after years. It’s been over 100 hours since the submission. When Fortnite requires an update, platforms need to update simultaneously. That means the iOS version will also need an update. But it isn’t on the App Store. Since Apple hasn’t reviewed Fortnite yet, Epic Games will delay the update for a day to make and send the updated v35.10 for Apple review.
Epic Games files lawsuit against Apple Google for blocking Fortnite
Ok, that’s why there’s a delay, but what?
Fortnite update v35.10 will bring new cosmetics, skins, weapons, etc., to the Apple App Store. Let’s dive in!
General Grievous, this season’s secret skin, was scheduled to be released in the latest update. As of now, we don’t know much about his cosmetics or styles. Players want a four-armed style or a Kaleesh style. Now, onto a controversial skin, Darth Jar Jar on Fortnite. You know about this fan theory if you are a die-hard Star Wars fan. So Jar Jar Binks is a character from Star Wars. He is the comic relief or comedian, kinda like Robin in the Batman comics. So the theory goes that Jar Jar is secretly a Sith lord and his entire personality is an act. It was never confirmed in the films. Seeing this, Epic Games brought it to life, but it is unknown if he is an item shop skin or in the Battle Pass bonus rewards.
Next, two cosmetics have been awaited since the start of Fortnite Star Wars. The first one is a Customisable Mandalorian. In the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season MS1 (Chapter 6 Season 3) cinematic trailer, we saw multiple new Mandalorian skins. Coincidence? I think not. There is also an event this month called “Mandalorian Rising”. Come on, that has to ring a bell.
The second one that the player base has asked for in Fortnite Star Wars is the only lightsaber pickaxes! Today, XP-requiring item shop cosmetics have been added to the Fortnite files. This will work similarly to the OG item shop that contained Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper. You needed a certain amount of XP to unlock the ability to purchase the cosmetics. People thought this could be some OG cosmetic, but now the speculation is that they are the lightsaber pickaxes. We don’t know yet if they are free, but the player base is going to be kissing Epic Games’ toes if that is the case.
Now onto the new weapons and unvaults. A new blaster, CA-87 Jawa scatter blaster. This is the standard blaster Jawas are seen using in the Star Wars films. There will be one shot per magazine, What!!!!, one shot? The stats aren’t even that great. 160-165 body shot and 180 -185 headshot. Unvaults include Wookie Bow Caster and Mandalorian Jet Pack. One old weapon and one new weapon have been added to the files. The Mandalorian Amban sniper rifle has been added to the files. This was first seen in Chapter 2. The new weapon is the WESTAR-34 blaster pistols. This weapon was typically used by Jango Fett.
We will see updates for UEFN and creative, too. The Star Wars weapons and items will most probably be added to Creative, meaning creators can now add the new blaster and even lightsabers to their maps on Fortnite. We also have a popular franchise coming out of nowhere: The Walking Dead, with two new weapons from the show being added to the creative, which are unknown.
That is it for the Apple Epic Games controversy and Fortnite v35.10 update on the Apple App Store. Also, I have one request for you, the reader! Please recommend this website and my articles to big streamers or anyone you know. Thanks for your consideration!