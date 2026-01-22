Connect with us

Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Epstein Island Recreation

Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Island map Build Recreation

Online Gaming

Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Epstein Island Recreation

The game's description reportedly urged players to "survive Jeffery the Killer and Donald on the island," a pointed allusion to Epstein's past association with U.S. President Donald Trump. While framed as gameplay, the references were widely seen as trivialising real-world abuse and exploitation.
Roblox is once again facing intense criticism after a user created an in-game recreation of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, Little St. James, in unnerving detail. The fan-made experience, titled “Saint Silverlemon Isle,” has drawn widespread outrage across social media and reignited debates around content moderation and child safety on the massively popular gaming platform.

According to reports, the Roblox Epstein map build featured several structures closely associated with Jeffrey Epstein’s real-life island, including a luxury villa, multiple cabanas, a yacht, and a secret underground temple. One particularly disturbing detail cited by critics was the inclusion of a massage table inside the villa — a reference many found deeply inappropriate given Epstein’s crimes.

“Saint Silverlemon Isle” and Its Troubling References

The game’s description reportedly urged players to “survive Jeffery the Killer and Donald on the island,” a pointed allusion to Jeffrey Epstein’s past association with U.S. President Donald Trump. While framed as gameplay, the references were widely seen as trivialising real-world abuse and exploitation.

Epstein purchased Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 1998 and owned it until his death by suicide in jail in 2019. The island has since become synonymous with allegations of sex trafficking involving underage victims, as well as reported visits by high-profile figures from politics, academia, and entertainment.

Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations

Community Outrage and Platform Responsibility

Online reaction was swift and furious. Roblox users, safety advocates, and parents described the build as “super disturbing” and questioned how such content could exist on a platform marketed as child-friendly. While some acknowledged the technical skill involved in recreating the island, most condemned the intent and subject matter.

Following backlash, the Jeffrey Epstein Island-inspired map build was reportedly taken offline. However, videos and guided tours of the creation continue to circulate, further fuelling criticism of Roblox’s moderation systems.

Legal Pressure and Ongoing Safety Concerns

This controversy arrives amid mounting legal challenges for Roblox. In recent years, several fan-made experiences referencing Epstein have contributed to lawsuits against the company. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has accused Roblox of ignoring safety laws and misleading parents about potential dangers on the platform, claims the company has denied.

Roblox executives have previously stated they are “disappointed” by what they describe as sensationalised allegations. CEO David Baszucki has also drawn criticism for comments suggesting that issues around predators on the platform represent an “opportunity” rather than solely a problem.

As Roblox continues rolling out age verification tools and stricter chat restrictions, critics argue these measures do not go far enough. The Epstein Island recreation has become a flashpoint in a broader conversation about where creative freedom ends — and corporate responsibility begins — especially in digital spaces frequented by children.

For now, the incident stands as one of the most unsettling examples yet of how real-world crimes can bleed into virtual worlds, with deeply uncomfortable consequences.

Loading...