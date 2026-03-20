Marvel Rivals Season 7 Battle Pass Revealed: New Hero, Skins, and Esports Mode Unleashed

Marvel Rivals is leveling up with its highly anticipated Season 7 update, bringing a wave of fresh content, including a brand-new Battle Pass, a playable hero, and major gameplay enhancements. Developed by NetEase Games, the team-based PvP shooter continues to gain momentum among competitive gamers worldwide.

Marvel Rivals Season 7 officially launches on March 20, 2026, across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam, introducing what developers call one of the most content-rich updates yet.

New Battle Pass Brings Exclusive Skins and Rewards

The Marvel Rivals Season 7 Battle Pass, titled Tablet of Life and Time, features 10 brand-new character skins along with exclusive cosmetics and unlockables.

Highlighted skins include:

Hela – Helen Angerboda: The Rebel

Peni Parker – Badlands Lullaby

Luna Snow – The Dancer

Players can unlock these rewards through gameplay progression, reinforcing Marvel Rivals’ focus on engagement-driven content rather than pay-to-win mechanics.

White Fox Joins the Roster as New Playable Hero

Season 7 introduces White Fox (Ami Han), a South Korean super-spy inspired by the mythical Kumiho. The character blends stealth, agility, and mystical abilities, offering a unique playstyle for both offensive and strategic players.

Her addition expands the game’s diverse roster and reflects Marvel Rivals’ ongoing effort to incorporate global characters into its universe.

New Features, Events, and Gameplay Enhancements

Beyond characters and cosmetics, Season 7 delivers a suite of gameplay upgrades:

New Systems and Modes

Album System: Capture and share in-game moments

Basketball Mini-Game: A fun skill-based challenge in Times Square

Updated Competitive Mode: Performance-based ranking system

Expanded Hero Ban Phase: Teams can now ban three heroes

Special Event: Dual Life of Peter Parker

Players can complete missions to unlock a free Deadpool skin, adding extra incentive for participation.

Map Updates

Fan-favorite map Tokyo 2099: Shin-Shibuya returns to competitive rotation.

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E-sports Integration Signals Competitive Push

A major highlight of Marvel Rivals Season 7 is the introduction of a fully integrated esports ecosystem. The Marvel Rivals Ignite Preseason begins on March 27, marking the game’s official entry into competitive esports.

Key features include:

Live match streaming within the game

Tournament schedules and leaderboards

Replay and highlight systems

Pathways for amateur players to go pro

The return of the Marvel Rivals Championship further cements the title’s ambitions in the esports arena.

A Growing Future for Marvel Rivals

With rising player engagement and continuous updates, Marvel Rivals is positioning itself as a serious contender in the hero shooter genre. The addition of new heroes, deeper customization, and esports integration reflects a long-term strategy to build a sustainable gaming ecosystem.

As Season 7 rolls out globally, both casual players and competitive enthusiasts have plenty to explore in what is shaping up to be the game’s most ambitious update yet.