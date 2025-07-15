Snoop Dogg’s $12M Telegram NFT Drop Sells Out in 30 Minutes—Changing the Game for Digital Collectibles

Snoop Dogg’s highly anticipated NFT drop on Telegram sold out in just 30 minutes, pulling in a staggering $12 million in primary sales. The event, which marked a new era in Web3 integration, demonstrated that the messaging app Telegram is quickly becoming a significant player in the blockchain space.

Telegram Meets NFTs: A Perfect Match?

Telegram, traditionally known for its encrypted messaging services, has steadily expanded its Web3 features through the TON blockchain and native crypto wallet support. But this NFT event—unfolding entirely within the Telegram app—represents a leap into mainstream adoption.







Telegram CEO Pavel Durov called the drop “one of the fastest-selling NFT events to date” and emphasized that the blockchain minting and secondary trading market will go live within 21 days. This all-in-one ecosystem eliminates the complexity of third-party platforms, providing a seamless experience for both crypto veterans and first-time buyers.

“This isn’t just a drop,” Pavel Durov noted on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s a signal that innovation happens where audience meets access.”

What Was in the Drop?

Snoop Dogg’s collection featured five digital collectible tiers, each priced in “stars,” Telegram’s in-app currency. From ultra-rare items to budget-friendly NFTs, the rapper made sure there was something for everyone:

Westside Sign (12,000 units): 10,000 stars (~$150)

Low Rider (24,000 units): 5,000 stars (~$75)

Snoop Cigar (120,000 units): 1,000 stars (~$15)

Swag Bag (240,000 units): 500 stars (~$7.50)

Snoop Dogg Collectible (600,000 units): 200 stars (~$3.00)

Within minutes, the entire inventory vanished, signalling massive demand for both the artist’s digital assets and Telegram’s streamlined NFT experience.

🎤 @SnoopDogg’s digital collectibles drop on Telegram sold out in just 30 minutes today, generating $12M in sales. Nearly 1M unique NFTs inspired by Snoop’s iconic style. Blockchain minting and the secondary market go live in 21 days. It’s going to be wild. pic.twitter.com/DeinT5C2f4 — Pavel Durov (@durov) July 9, 2025

Secondary Market Buzz on the TON Blockchain

Now that the NFTs are sold out, eager buyers are flooding secondary marketplaces on the TON blockchain. Early indicators point to active reselling, with some items already trading well above their mint price. Telegram’s unique integration gives collectors the ability to track, buy, and sell directly inside the app, a key differentiator in the crowded NFT space.

What This Means for Web3

Snoop Dogg’s success with Telegram NFT is more than just a celebrity cash-in. It marks a turning point for mobile-first NFT adoption, offering a frictionless way to enter the digital collectibles world without navigating complex wallets or crypto exchanges.

With its built-in blockchain tools, Telegram could emerge as a next-gen OpenSea alternative, bringing NFTs to where users already spend time.

And if the $12 million headline isn’t enough to prove the model works, the buzz building around future Telegram-based drops certainly will.