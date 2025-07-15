Joyner Lucas Drops Scathing “Nobody Cares” in Response to Skepta: The UK vs US Rap War Just Got Real

The rap world is on fire, and at the center of the flames stands Joyner Lucas, who just dropped a lyrical nuke titled “Nobody Cares” in response to Skepta’s diss track “Friendly Fire”. What started as a transatlantic disagreement over lyrical supremacy has escalated into one of the most talked-about beefs of the year—U.S. vs U.K. is officially underway.

In his latest release, Joyner Lucas pulls no punches, tearing into Skepta’s legacy, his “default speed” flow, and even the UK rap scene’s claims to lyrical dominance. The Massachusetts rapper, known for his technical brilliance and machine-gun cadence, sounds sharper than ever as he addresses Skepta’s provocations bar-for-bar.







“Nobody Cares” Isn’t Just a Diss—It’s a Statement

Lucas wastes no time setting the tone. The first line of the track goes straight for Skepta’s neck:

“You went Friendly Fire, now you just friendly tired / Talkin’ like a king, but I checked—your empire expired.”

He references Skepta’s jab about being a “lyrical miracle,” flipping the insult into a rallying cry for American rap craftsmanship. He also throws in subtle shots at Drake, who recently backed London emcees as “the best lyricists in the world” during his Wireless Festival set. “Drizzy said you boys got bars, I ain’t mad / But where I’m from, we measure greatness with more than an accent and a pad.”

The tone throughout “Nobody Cares” is part mockery, part masterclass. While Skepta accused Joyner Lucas of being a “joke,” Lucas turns that around with layered metaphors, rapid-fire punchlines, and a flow that leaves no doubt he’s ready for all smoke.

The Beef: How It Started

The feud kicked off when Joyner Lucas responded to Skepta’s boastful comments about U.K. lyricism on social media. “Say the word,” he wrote, igniting a back-and-forth that led to Skepta’s blistering Friendly Fire. In it, Skepta calls Joyner Lucas irrelevant and mocks his lack of hit records. Joyner didn’t respond with tweets—he went straight to the booth.

The ball is now in Skepta’s court. Will he respond with another track? Or has Joyner already won this round? With both artists claiming lyrical superiority on behalf of their nations, what started as rap bravado now feels like a battle for global rap supremacy.

One thing’s for sure: if “Nobody Cares” proves anything, it’s that Joyner Lucas absolutely does—about bars, about legacy, and about setting the record straight.