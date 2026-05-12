Daz Dillinger Sues Tupac Shakur Estate Over ‘All Eyez On Me’ Royalties

A new legal dispute over Tupac Shakur’s legacy has emerged after former Death Row Records producer Daz Dillinger filed a lawsuit against the rapper’s estate over alleged unpaid royalties.

The complaint centers on Daz Dillinger’s contributions to All Eyez On Me, Tupac’s landmark 1996 double album that became one of the most influential hip-hop releases of all time. According to the lawsuit, Dillinger claims he has not received full royalty payments connected to songs he co-produced and co-wrote.

Lawsuit Targets Royalties From Classic Tupac Songs

The legal filing reportedly covers more than a dozen tracks associated with Tupac’s catalog, including several standout songs from All Eyez On Me. Among the tracks named are “Ambitionz Az a Ridah,” “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted,” “I Ain’t Mad at Cha,” “Skandalouz,” and “Got My Mind Made Up.”

Daz Dillinger alleges that Amaru Entertainment, which oversees Tupac Shakur’s music assets, paid him approximately $91,000 after a royalty request made in 2024. However, the producer argues that the payment was not accompanied by detailed royalty statements or accounting records explaining how the amount was calculated.

The lawsuit claims the estate failed to provide proper financial transparency regarding profits, licensing agreements, and distribution revenue tied to the songs.

Daz Dillinger Seeks Audit and Financial Damages

According to reports, Daz Dillinger is asking the court to compel the Tupac Shakur estate to conduct a full audit of the music connected to his contributions. He is also seeking additional compensation for alleged unpaid royalties and damages tied to breach of contract claims.

Dillinger’s attorney reportedly stated that the producer believes more money is owed beyond the amount already paid.

Representatives for the Tupac estate have not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

‘All Eyez On Me’ Remains a Hip-Hop Landmark

Released in 1996, All Eyez On Me became Tupac’s final studio album released during his lifetime and remains one of rap’s most commercially successful projects. The album topped the Billboard 200 and later achieved diamond certification, cementing its status as a defining release in West Coast hip-hop history.

Dillinger played a major creative role during the peak years of Death Row Records, producing tracks for Tupac, Snoop Dogg, and Tha Dogg Pound alongside fellow rapper Kurupt.

Long History of Legal Disputes

This is not the first legal conflict involving Dillinger and music industry royalties. Over the years, the producer has pursued several disputes connected to Death Row Records and its former executive Suge Knight.

The latest lawsuit also revives attention around the management of Tupac’s estate following the passing of his mother, Afeni Shakur, who previously oversaw many of the rapper’s business affairs.

As legal proceedings move forward, the case could potentially reopen broader conversations about artist compensation, catalog ownership, and royalty transparency in the music industry.