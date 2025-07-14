Drake Reacts After Alex Warren’s ‘Ordinary’ Blocks His No. 1 Debut: “I’m Taking That Soon”

Drizzy’s “What Did I Miss?” lands at No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100—But He’s Already Plotting a Comeback. Drake has never been one to take a loss lightly, especially when it comes to chart dominance. After debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his latest single “What Did I Miss?”, the Canadian rapper fired off a sharp Instagram Story aimed at YouTuber-turned-pop-star Alex Warren, whose viral hit “Ordinary” secured its sixth week at No. 1, blocking Drizzy’s ascent to the top.

“Suppressor on the 1 spot. I’m taking that soon don’t worry one song or another. Rule changes and all,” Drake wrote on July 14, alongside a graphic of the Hot 100 chart dated July 19.







While Alex Warren’s pop ballad continues to dominate radio and streaming alike, Drake’s response suggests he believes industry “rule changes” may have influenced the rankings. Though Billboard hasn’t confirmed any recent changes to its chart methodology, Drake’s cryptic reference implies frustration with the evolving landscape of how streams, sales, and airplay are weighted.

Despite the No. 2 debut, Drake still made history. “What Did I Miss?” marks his record-extending 81st Hot 100 top 10 — more than any other artist in history. The track also topped four other major charts:

Streaming Songs (his 21st No. 1)

Digital Song Sales (his 15th chart-topper among male artists)

Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs

Hot Rap Songs (his 31st leader on both genre tallies)

Wireless Festival and More Heat on the Way

The release of Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” came just ahead of Drake’s three-night headlining run at Wireless Festival 2025, where he curated themed performances that spanned the spectrum of global Black music. Highlights included:

An R&B night featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Giveon, Bryson Tiller, and PartyNextDoor

A UK rap night with Skepta, Dave, Central Cee, and Headie One

An Afrobeats/Dancehall night headlined by Burna Boy, Vybz Kartel, Rema, and Spice

Drake also teased a new single during the final night—a collaboration with UK rapper Central Cee, set to drop this Friday, July 18.

If history is any indication, Drake isn’t bluffing. His Instagram post all but confirms that he’s gunning for the No. 1 spot, whether with another surprise single or a full-scale chart attack.

As fans debate Alex Warren’s viral reign and Drake’s claim about “rule changes,” one thing’s clear: the Billboard Hot 100 has become the battleground for hip-hop supremacy, and Drake isn’t giving up his crown #1 without a fight.