Snoop Dogg Goes All In on Web3 Streaming With Tune.FM Partnership

Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg is again making waves in the music industry, this time by diving deep into Web3 streaming. The rapper has officially partnered with Tune.FM, a decentralized music streaming platform that operates on blockchain technology. His latest single, Spaceship Party, marks the first release under this new collaboration, with plans to move more of his Death Row Records catalog to the platform.

Breaking Ties With Traditional Streaming Services

In a bold move, Snoop Dogg announced his departure from mainstream streaming services, particularly Spotify. Speaking to Billboard, the rap mogul made his stance clear: “I don’t f**k with Spotify anymore. I’m only on Tune.FM.”

This decision reflects his ongoing frustration with how traditional platforms compensate artists by switching to Tune.FM, Snoop Dogg is embracing a new financial model that directly rewards musicians through instant micropayments per second streamed, powered by JAM tokens—the platform’s native cryptocurrency.

Unlike Spotify and Apple Music, which follow a centralized payout system, Tune.FM utilizes blockchain to ensure fair and transparent earnings for artists. Fans, in turn, can use JAM tokens to tip artists, unlock exclusive content, and invest in music tokenization, allowing them to earn royalties.

Why Tune.FM?

Snoop’s partnership with Tune.FM came after a meeting with Andrew Antar, the platform’s founder and CEO, at the Crypto Ball in 2017. Antar, a classically trained musician, even contributed by playing the violin on “Spaceship Party”.

“Snoop is the OG pioneer who is always on the cutting edge of technology and new ways of doing business,” Andrew Antar told Billboard. “He totally gets it, and we are ready to take on the world together.”

Beyond streaming, Tune.FM’s AI-powered discovery algorithm helps independent artists gain exposure organically, bypassing the pay-to-play model used by traditional streaming giants.

More Than Just Music: Fan Engagement & Exclusive Events

Snoop Dogg is not just moving his catalog—he’s also revolutionizing fan engagement on Tune.FM. His plans include VIP prize tiers featuring exclusive events and giveaways, a private party at his house for top supporters, and the Integration of Tune.FM into live performances and exclusive concerts, artist-fan interactions with digital collectibles and NFT-based experiences

This approach aligns with Snoop’s longstanding involvement in Web3, from launching Snoopverse in the Metaverse to selling NFTs and blockchain-based music.

The Future of Web3 Streaming

Tune.FM is currently in talks with major record labels like Universal and Sony, as well as distributors and high-profile artists, to bring more exclusive content to the platform. While the specifics of these deals remain undisclosed, the company claims it’s helping under-monetized catalogs generate new revenue streams.

With Snoop Dogg leading the charge, Tune.FM could reshape how music is streamed, distributed, and monetized. Whether it’s blockchain payments, fan-driven music investment, or NFT-based experiences, Snoop’s latest venture is proving once again that he’s always ahead of the curve—this time, in the future of digital music.