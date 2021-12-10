STL unveils 5G-from-India offering at IMC 2021

Digital networks integrator Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) on Friday unveiled its 5G-from-India offering at the India Mobile Congress event. In a statement, the company said its 5G portfolio includes optical, radio and deployment solutions.









The company expects that the end-to-end nature of solutions will fundamentally alter the game for super-fast and high quality 5G deployments, STL managing director Ankit Agarwal said in the statement. “We are launching our comprehensive portfolio of products at the IMC 2021 and expect that the end-to-end nature of our solutions will fundamentally change the game for super-fast and high quality 5G deployments.

We are a part of the world’s largest digital inclusion drive and are confident that with our digital networking solutions, we will transform billions of lives not only in India but across the globe,” Agarwal said. With its 5G solutions, STL is also creating a talent base for seamless and timely 5G deployment.

STL Academy, an initiative by the company, has recently signed a pact with IT industry association Nasscom to undertake relevant skills up-gradation through training programmes in emerging technologies like 5G for 1,00,000 youth for making India a digital talent hub.