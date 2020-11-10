Fishbowl: India second launch market after US success

Fishbowl, a US-based social media app, is launching in India to attract professionals from consulting and IT sector. The platform connects professionals within the industry and community-related groups that allow verified professionals to have candid conversations with people working in roles and industries similar to their own.









Matt Sunbulli, Co-Founder and CEO of Fishbowl, said India has a large footprint in industries like Consulting and IT. “Since the platform is reaching saturation levels in early industries like consulting, accounting and advertising in the US, entering India provides a tremendous market of talented professionals for these industries,” he explained. Sunbulli is very much optimistic about establishing the four-year-old social media platform as the go-to professional networking platform in India. In regards to competitors in the space, Sunbulli had earlier said that current professional networks lack a space where users can share moments and candid thoughts from their work lives in the same way they do with their personal lives. “We want to change how professionals converse with one another within companies, and industries to create community and transparency that leads to positive change.”

Moreover, users can choose to represent themselves with only their professional title or place of employment, such as Senior Healthcare Consultant or Employee at Boston Consulting Group. It helps bring about honest discussions with co-workers and senior leaders.

The social media app has seen tremendous adoption in the advertising, consulting and accounting industries to which it rolled out exclusively. Within these industries, the platform, has become a place for young professionals to engage C-Suite leaders on topics important to them, and for marginalized groups to congregate and support one another. It initially started off with a mission of providing a platform for authentic conversations among professionals after the founders experienced the siloed culture and impact of big corporations.