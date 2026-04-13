Trump Faces Backlash Over AI Image Depicting Himself as Jesus After Pope Criticism

More in AI and Deepfakes
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AI and Deepfakes
EU Opens Investigation Into Elon Musk’s Grok AI Chatbot
The European Union (EU) has launched a formal investigation into Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot, intensifying...
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AI and Deepfakes
Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett Back Campaign Accusing AI Firms of Theft
Organised by the Human Artistry Campaign, the initiative argues that AI firms are training powerful models...
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AI and Deepfakes
Matthew McConaughey Trademarks Iconic Catchphrase to Block AI Misuse
“My team and I want to know that when my voice or likeness is ever used,...
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AI and Deepfakes
‘Add Blood, Forced Smile’: How Grok’s Nudification Tool Went Viral
The controversy has since spilled into the political arena. Regulators in the UK, EU, India, and...
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AI and Deepfakes
Zelda Williams Condemns AI Videos of Her Father Robin Williams: “Please, Just Stop”
Zelda’s message comes amid a growing wave of AI-generated “resurrections” in Hollywood of deceased celebrities, from...
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AI and Deepfakes
Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax
A disturbing video claiming to show a marine trainer named Jessica Radcliffe being killed by an...
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AI and Deepfakes
Elon Musk Slams Grok AI After It Verified a Fake Post Targeting Stephen Miller
In a rare self-rebuke, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk publicly criticised his own artificial intelligence assistant, Grok,...
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AI and Deepfakes
Robert Downey Jr. Draws a Legal Line in the Sand Over AI Replicas: “I Intend to Sue”
Robert Downey Jr.’s caution also comes at a time when Artificial Intelligence is becoming a central...
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AI and Deepfakes
From AI Barbie to Ghibli Dreams: How ChatGPT’s Image Generator Pushed OpenAI to the Limit
Behind the scenes, the infrastructure supporting this creative explosion is massive. The International Energy Agency estimated...
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AI and Deepfakes
Scarlett Johansson Demands AI Limits After Viral Deepfake Video Condemning Kanye West
Scarlett Johansson has publicly called on U.S. lawmakers to take immediate action to regulate artificial intelligence...