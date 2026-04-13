TACO Trump Deletes Controversial AI ‘Jesus’ Image After Backlash

More in Trump Presidency
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Religion
Pope Leo Fires Back at Trump After Attack: “No Fear” as War Rhetoric Intensifies
Tensions between Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV escalated this week as the pontiff publicly responded...
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AI and Deepfakes
Trump Faces Backlash Over AI Image Depicting Himself as Jesus After Pope Criticism
Donald Trump is facing widespread backlash after sharing an AI-generated image portraying himself as Jesus Christ...
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Anthropic
Michael Burry Stays Bearish on Palantir Despite Trump Praise and Market TurbulenceBy Tech Plunge
According to Michael Burry, Anthropic’s expansion in enterprise adoption highlights a shift toward more accessible, “plug-and-play”...
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Religion
Trump Criticizes Pope Leo Over Iran War Stance, Sparks Global Controversy
Donald Trump also questioned the circumstances of Pope Leo’s rise to the papacy, suggesting geopolitical motivations...
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News
Melania Trump’s Epstein Statement Reignites Controversy
In a move that stunned political observers, First Lady Melania Trump publicly addressed long-standing speculation surrounding...
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Trump Presidency
White House Defends Trump Ballroom as ‘Vital’ National Security Project Amid Legal Battle
The National Trust for Historic Preservation argues that the ballroom, a proposed 90,000-square-foot structure, would alter...
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MAGA
Trump Calls Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones as Low IQ People Over Iran War Criticism
U.S. President Donald Trump has ignited a fierce political firestorm after publicly attacking several high-profile conservative...
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News
Trump’s Draft Rule Sparks Outrage: Automatic Military Registration for 18-Year-Olds Proposed
The proposal has also drawn attention to Trump’s own history with military service. The president received...
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Trump Presidency
JD Vance Warns Iran Against Ceasefire Collapse Over Lebanon Dispute
U.S. Vice President JD Vance has issued a blunt warning to Iran, saying it would be...
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Trump Presidency
Middle East Crisis: Trump Excludes Lebanon From Ceasefire as Israel Launches Massive Strikes
U.S. President Donald Trump has clarified that Lebanon is not included in the recently announced two-week...