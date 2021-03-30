Online video editing platform InVideo has launched the world’s first voice assistant video editor, an AI-based video editing feature supported by the platform’s inbuilt assistant – IVA (Intelligent Video Assistant). The latest feature will enable users to edit videos via voice commands.

Speaking about the launch, InVideo CEO Sanket Shah said, “We are excited to introduce a feature that will change the way our users edit their video on InVideo. It’s a one-of-a-kind AI video maker that will operate on the voice command, thus making video editing possible without lifting a finger.” The latest feature will help users create, edit, add music, define speed, suggest most relevant templates, and create many such voice commands, thus proving to be their best partner in video editing, Mr Shah noted.









InVideo.io is the world’s first watermark-free video editor that makes video creation easy, quick, and flexible online. The platform helps create professional and creative videos while cutting across barriers such as a user’s geographical location, language, type of device they use, and even their internet speed. The application helps create and edit videos online with zero barriers. By uploading your raw footage to it, you can edit videos online with the help of pre-configured templates. Plus, it gives you all the regular editing tools that you’d find in a paid software. Users can now have their favourite fonts, alignment styles, font colours and all other preferences saved in IVA’s memory, by just telling her once. “This is the way forward; welcome to the future of video editing.” Sanket added.

InVideo raised a $15 million Series A from Sequoia Capital India. Tiger Global, Hummingbird, RTP Global and Base also participated in the round that was closed in October 2020. Furthermore, InVideo is the only company in India, today, with users from as many countries in the world (195+). The company is truly spearheading the growth of prosumer SaaS in India.