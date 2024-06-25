JSW Group in Paris celebrating 100 Years of India at the Olympic Games

The JSW Group marked Olympic Day with the inauguration of an exhibition in Paris celebrating the legacy of Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the Olympic Movement, and commemorating 100 years of India’s participation in the Olympic games.

The exhibition, held at the Town Hall of the 7th Arrondissement, was inaugurated by Mrs. Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of the JSW Foundation, and Parth Jindal, Founder of the Inspire Institute of Sport. Notable attendees included IOC President Thomas Bach, India’s Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf, and Minister of Culture Rachida Dati.









Mrs. Jindal expressed the group’s pride in supporting the exhibition, emphasizing its alignment with Pierre de Coubertin’s vision of sports transcending borders to unite people. Mr. Jindal highlighted JSW Sports’ commitment to advancing the Olympic movement and increasing India’s presence in global sports.

The exhibition, in partnership with the Pierre de Coubertin Family Association, will run until the end of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, offering a detailed walkthrough of India’s Olympic journey and future aspirations. President Bach praised the exhibition for showcasing Coubertin’s vision of peaceful competition through sports. Ambassador Ashraf thanked the JSW Group for their efforts in organizing the event.