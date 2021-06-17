Spotify launches live audio app Greenroom to compete with Clubhouse

Spotify has launched “Greenroom”, the new name for Locker Room, the app developed by start-up Betty Labs. It also announced plans to launch a Spotify Creator Fund to pay live audio creators for their work. The audio-streaming giant said it will open the Creator Fund later this summer for applications.









In an official statement, Spotify said that since bringing the Locker Room app into the fold, the company has been working to expand its capabilities with the goal of creating a live audio experience that will delight creators and listeners everywhere. The Greenroom is available on iOS and Android in more than 135 markets around the world.

The company said its optimizing the app for interactivity and deep connections between participants in live rooms. Users can download Greenroom for free and log in using their Spotify log-in info. The app lets any user host or participate in liverooms, as well as record live conversations.

“The Greenroom offering will continue to evolve as we learn more about what creators and listeners want from their live audio experience. We believe Spotify has an opportunity not only to enable live broadcasts, but to aid discovery, drive consumption and accelerate growth of the live category overall,” the company said. “Today’s app unveiling is our opportunity to begin laying the foundation for the exciting roster of content and capabilities Spotify has in store in our venture into live audio.”

With Greenroom, Spotify is set to take Clubhouse head-on. Along with podcasts, social audio has taken off over the past year with the San Francisco-based Clubhouse leading the way. Since December, Clubhouse has been downloaded more than 18 million times. Other tech giants have also jumped into the live audio bandwagon with Twitter launching Spaces in December and Facebook hosting Live Audio Rooms.