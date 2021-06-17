Arya set to train farmers in mushroom cultivation across India

Arya Collateral is organizing a knowledge series for farmers across India as an outcome of their National Program “Samvad 4 Safalta”, with the first session to be training in mushroom cultivation by expert mushroom cultivator Rajesh Singh. This is set to commence on June 22, 2021.









The global mushroom industry has grown rapidly in recent years in terms of beneficial effects, market value and demand. India has a wide range of agro-climatic conditions and is largely an agricultural country with a cultivated area of about 4.37%, generating about 620 million tons of agro-waste annually. Mushroom cultivation not only helps recycle agro wastes but also fills the nutritional gap prevalent among a large population of India. Mushroom cultivation needs very less space and investment which is suitable for small farmers in the country.

Rajesh Singh runs his mushroom plant in Gaya, Bihar and will help strengthen the knowledge base of the farmers with his experiences. This will especially help a lot of casual and daily wage workers who have been forced to return to home due to a lack of livelihood options during this pandemic. Given the limited availability of land in the rural parts of the country and limited opportunities, workshops like these open up possibilities for an additional source of income to farmers.

The knowledge series by Arya is aimed to help provide farmers and the rural youth alternative sources of employment as well as income in these pandemic times. There are over 100 FPOs registered for the event from Maharashtra, UP and other cities.

Arya is India’s leading agritech start-up with a focus on integrated post-harvest services. Driving technology through a human-centered approach, it is leveraging technology to bridge the last mile by building a strong agritech and fintech platform. It’s an integrated and easy-to-use platform that helps users to choose ancillary services like warehouse management, access to finance, quality testing, storage protection services and connecting produce to buyers through a robust technology-enabled back-end ecosystem. If efficiently connects the supply side of the agri ecosystem with the demand side. The company assists sellers of agri-commodities to avoid distress sale of produce by extending post-harvest credit.