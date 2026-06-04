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The Sweet Change Raises $200K Pre-Seed Funding to Revolutionize India’s Natural Sweetener Market

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The Sweet Change Raises $200K Pre-Seed Funding to Revolutionize India’s Natural Sweetener Market

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Health-focused food startup The Sweet Change has raised approximately $200,000 in pre-seed funding in a round led by Rebalance, marking a significant milestone in the company’s mission to transform how consumers reduce sugar consumption.

Founded in 2024 by Manvi Agnihotri and Sheen Hitaishi, the company is building a portfolio of natural sweeteners designed to offer consumers a healthier alternative to traditional sugar without compromising on taste or convenience.

The latest investment will be used to expand distribution channels, introduce new products, and strengthen the company’s position in the rapidly growing sugar substitute market.

Addressing a Growing Health Challenge

Rising awareness of diabetes, obesity, insulin resistance, and other metabolic health concerns has fueled demand for healthier sugar alternatives. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that support wellness goals while maintaining the sweetness they enjoy in everyday foods and beverages.

Drawing on more than a decade of experience as a clinical nutritionist, co-founder and CEO Manvi Agnihotri identified a recurring challenge among patients: existing sugar substitutes often failed to deliver on taste, ingredient quality, or consumer trust.

This insight led to the launch of The Sweet Change, which focuses on clean-label formulations and natural ingredients.

Manvi Agnihotri, Co-founder & CEO & Sheen Hitashi (Co-founder & CBO), The Sweet Change

Manvi Agnihotri, Co-founder & CEO & Sheen Hitashi (Co-founder & CBO), The Sweet Change

A Different Approach to Sweeteners

The company’s flagship offering is marketed as India’s first gut-friendly monk fruit sweetener, formulated using monk fruit, allulose, and prebiotic guar fiber.

Unlike many competing products that rely heavily on erythritol and other bulking agents, The Sweet Change emphasizes a formulation free from erythritol, artificial ingredients, and unnecessary fillers. The brand also aims to eliminate the bitter aftertaste often associated with alternative sweeteners.

The founders believe that mainstream adoption of sugar alternatives will depend on delivering an experience that closely mirrors traditional sugar while supporting healthier lifestyles.

Rapid Growth and Strong Consumer Demand

The startup has shown impressive early traction. Within its first year, The Sweet Change generated more than $200,000 in revenue and fulfilled over 15,000 customer orders.

The company also reported significant month-on-month growth following the launch of its sweetener drops product line in early 2026. Strong consumer adoption has helped the brand establish itself among the leading sweetener sellers on major e-commerce platforms.

Its long-term vision extends beyond individual consumers, targeting households, cafés, food-service businesses, and packaged food manufacturers seeking healthier sweetening solutions.

Investor Confidence in Health-Focused Consumer Brands

Rebalance, an early-stage accelerator and angel investing community, said the startup represents a broader shift toward consumer brands operating at the intersection of health and everyday habits.

Investors highlighted the founders’ domain expertise, product quality, and growing customer adoption as key factors behind the investment decision.

As preventive healthcare and wellness continue to gain importance worldwide, startups offering practical and accessible dietary alternatives are attracting increasing attention from investors and consumers alike.

With fresh funding, strong growth momentum, and a focus on clean ingredients, The Sweet Change is positioning itself to become a major player in the future of natural sweeteners.

  • Manvi Agnihotri, Co-founder & CEO & Sheen Hitashi (Co-founder & CBO), The Sweet Change
  • Manvi Agnihotri, Co-founder & CEO & Sheen Hitashi (Co-founder & CBO), The Sweet Change

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