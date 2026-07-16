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Venture Catalysts Exits TruNativ, Delivers Strong Investor Returns Across Two Investment Rounds

Venture Catalysts Exits TruNativ, Delivers Strong Investor Returns Across Two Investment Rounds Apoorva Ranjan Sharma

Investors

Venture Catalysts Exits TruNativ, Delivers Strong Investor Returns Across Two Investment Rounds

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Venture Catalysts, one of India’s leading multi-stage venture capital firms, has announced a complete exit from nutrition and wellness startup TruNativ, generating robust returns for investors across two separate investment rounds and reinforcing its track record of successful portfolio exits.

The firm revealed that it concluded its full exit in June 2026, monetising investments made in 2021 and 2024 after backing the company during key phases of its growth journey.

Early Bet Yields Multi-Bagger Returns

Venture Catalysts first invested in TruNativ in June 2021, recognising the growing demand for science-backed nutrition and preventive healthcare products in India. The firm later increased its exposure through a follow-on investment in September 2024 via its angel fund.

According to the company, the initial investment generated a 12.73x return multiple, delivering an internal rate of return (IRR) of approximately 67% over nearly five years.

The second investment also produced positive gains, generating a 1.34x return multiple and an IRR of around 18% over a holding period of about 21 months.

The successful exit provides liquidity for investors while highlighting Venture Catalysts’ strategy of identifying scalable startups with strong long-term growth potential.

Riding India’s Wellness Boom

The investment in TruNativ was driven by Venture Catalysts’ confidence in the expanding health and wellness sector, which has witnessed sustained growth due to increasing consumer awareness around preventive healthcare, clean-label nutrition, and healthier lifestyles.

Since receiving funding, TruNativ has broadened its product portfolio and strengthened its presence across both online platforms and offline retail channels, helping establish itself as a recognised player in India’s nutrition market.

The sector continues to benefit from changing dietary habits, rising disposable incomes, and greater adoption of wellness-focused products among Indian consumers.

Venture Catalysts Highlights Disciplined Investment Strategy

Commenting on the exit, Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Managing Director of Venture Catalysts, said the transaction reflects the firm’s disciplined investment philosophy and focus on creating meaningful liquidity opportunities.

He noted that India’s wellness industry continues to offer attractive investment opportunities as consumers increasingly prioritise nutrition and preventive healthcare.

According to Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Venture Catalysts remains committed to active portfolio management while partnering with businesses capable of building sustainable long-term value.

The firm views successful exits as an important milestone not only for investors but also for founders and the broader startup ecosystem.

TruNativ Eyes Next Growth Phase

Pranav Mehrotra, Founder of TruNativ, acknowledged Venture Catalysts’ role in supporting the company during a critical stage of its expansion. He said the early backing helped strengthen the business and accelerate its presence in India’s rapidly evolving nutrition and wellness market.

Mehrotra added that the company intends to build on its current momentum as demand for high-quality nutritional products continues to rise across the country.

Expanding Portfolio of Successful Exits

The TruNativ transaction adds to Venture Catalysts’ growing list of portfolio exits and reinforces its position among India’s most active early-stage investors.

The venture capital firm continues to focus on identifying category-defining startups across high-growth sectors while supporting founders with capital, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

With India’s startup ecosystem maturing and investor interest increasingly shifting toward sustainable businesses, successful exits such as TruNativ demonstrate the importance of long-term investment discipline and value creation for stakeholders across the entrepreneurial landscape.

  • Venture Catalysts Exits TruNativ, Delivers Strong Investor Returns Across Two Investment Rounds Apoorva Ranjan Sharma
  • Venture Catalysts Exits TruNativ, Delivers Strong Investor Returns Across Two Investment Rounds Apoorva Ranjan Sharma

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