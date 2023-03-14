Spectrum Talent Management, a one-stop solution for all local human talent management identified the rise of women seeking suitable employment roles. Though in the last two years, the percentage of women applicants has remained stable from 10%-15%, it is still expected to increase by 15% in the coming months of 2023.

The rise in women employees can be attributed to two major factors. The first is the widespread acceptance of work-from-home set-up that has encouraged many qualified women professionals to reconsider/restart their careers post sabbatical, maternity leave or any other personal crisis. Secondly, a majority of organizations are aggressively pushing for Diversity & Inclusion thereby opening more opportunities for women.









BPO, Tech and Healthcare have emerged as leading sectors with a considerable percentage of women employees. Sectors like Retail, BFSI and Manufacturing have been making tangible efforts to reduce the gender gap. Similarly, the percentage of women job seekers opting for permanent jobs vis-a-vis contractual jobs is minimal. But a recent trend shows a sudden spike of female participation in the gig workforce since 2022.

The majority of women job seekers hail from the cities of Hyderabad and Chennai with Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru having the highest number of women employees. The gender ratio for applying to top management positions is 1:4 in favor of men though it should gradually change with more and more women seeking better educational and work opportunities. Additionally, the age range of women job seekers is also quite wide including freshers to experienced professionals ranging from 22 – 45 years of age.

Commenting on the gender equality of the Indian job market, Mr. RamGopal Nanda,Vp -IT Staffing , Recruitment & RPO “ The gap between men and women at work is an ancient trend though it is steadily changing, thanks to the increased access to education and societal awareness. Though from last two years, the percentage of women job seekers have remained constant within 10% -15% , there is no reason to believe that this will continue in future too. Women are taking active participation at work across Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities. With such momentum at place, we can expect the gender parity in India.Inc to go down considerably with time”.

