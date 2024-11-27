GenZ Job Seekers Prioritise Growth Over Salary in Jobs : Internshala Report

The GenZ workforce, characterized by adaptability and innovation, is redefining employment priorities. According to a recent survey conducted by Internshala, 67% of GenZ job seekers rank learning and development opportunities as their top motivators when considering employment, surpassing traditional factors like salary and job stability. This generational shift signals a crucial opportunity for employers to align their strategies with these evolving preferences to attract and retain top talent.









Metrics of Career Growth

When evaluating career prospects, the GenZ workforce approaches growth from multiple dimensions. The survey reveals that 42% prioritize training and development programs, while 38% consider promotion opportunities key indicators of career progression. Additionally, 14% focus on the company’s overall growth trajectory. These insights emphasize the need for employers to offer robust training initiatives and clearly communicate career advancement pathways during recruitment.

The Power of Communication

While 80.7% of respondents believe employers address learning and growth opportunities adequately during recruitment, a significant 20% remain unconvinced. This gap highlights the need for transparent and detailed communication about available training programs and career paths. Clear messaging can bridge this trust gap and boost engagement with potential hires.

Mentorship: A Cornerstone of Growth

Mentorship plays a pivotal role in GenZ’s career journey, with 69.9% of respondents acknowledging its importance. Mentors provide personalized guidance, emotional support, and a clearer understanding of career trajectories. Organizations can enhance employee satisfaction and retention by instituting mentorship programs that connect new hires with experienced professionals, fostering a nurturing learning environment.

Diversity and Inclusion as Growth Drivers

Diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives are also essential for GenZ’s professional development, says the Internshala report. A significant 87.2% believe that D&I fosters innovation and exposes them to diverse perspectives. Companies that embed D&I in their learning strategies can attract socially conscious candidates and enrich workplace culture.

Balanced Learning Approaches

GenZ values a holistic approach to learning. Approximately 73.4% prefer a balance of formal training, on-the-job learning, mentorship, and career advancement opportunities. However, 17.2% emphasize the importance of hands-on experiences, underscoring the generation’s preference for practical skill development. Employers should design programs integrating varied learning methods to cater to these diverse preferences.

Intrinsic Motivations for Learning

Nearly 47.3% of GenZ job seekers are driven by personal interest and passion, while 27.7% seek career advancement. An additional 16.6% aim to stay competitive in the job seekers market. This highlights the importance of aligning job roles with individual interests and providing clear career growth opportunities to tap into their intrinsic motivation.

Company Culture and Collaboration

A positive workplace culture is vital, with 74.6% of respondents citing it as essential for fostering learning. Collaborative environments are equally crucial; nearly 49.7% prefer team-based activities, while 21.7% value mentorship-driven collaboration. Employers should balance teamwork with individualized learning opportunities to create a supportive atmosphere.

Learning Styles and Practical Skill Development

GenZ’s diverse learning styles demand flexible approaches. While 52.7% adapt their methods based on the situation, 24.5% favour visual aids like videos. Hands-on experiences remain the most effective for technical skill development, as indicated by 51.5%. Employers should offer multimedia content, interactive workshops, and on-the-job training to accommodate these preferences.

Startups vs. Corporations: Different Strengths

When choosing between startups and large corporations, 48% of GenZ respondents prefer startups for hands-on learning, while 24.5% favour corporations for structured training. Employers can adopt a hybrid approach, combining the agility of startups with the stability of larger organizations.

Balancing Traditional and Remote Roles

GenZ is divided on the learning opportunities provided by traditional versus remote roles. According to the Internshala report, while 30.8% value the mentorship and collaboration of office settings, 26% appreciate the flexibility of remote roles. Companies must ensure equitable access to learning resources for all employees, regardless of location.

Investing in GenZ’s Aspirations

The Internshala report underscores that learning and growth opportunities are central to GenZ’s career priorities. Employers must foster a culture of continuous learning, inclusivity, and innovation to attract this dynamic generation. By aligning workplace strategies with GenZ’s expectations, organizations can build a motivated, skilled workforce ready to drive future success.