Smartphones impacting in-person communication, relationships: Vivo survey

Smartphones are an essential commodity in today’s world but it is also impacting in-person communication and relationships, according to a survey conducted by smartphone maker Vivo. The survey also found that a large number of parents saying they feel that their excessive smartphone usage has hurt their relationship with their children.









Vivo, in the latest edition of its ‘Impact of Smartphones on Human Relationships 2021’ report, focused on the behavioural impact on children due to excessive use of mobile devices both by kids and their parents. The study was conducted with Cybermedia Research (CMR) and included 1,100 respondents across eight major cities including the four metros, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune.

According to the study, 74 per cent of Indian parents (respondents) said they feel their relationship with their kids maybe hurt because of smartphones. About 75 per cent respondents admitted to having been distracted by their smartphones and not being attentive to kids even while being with them. About 69 per cent said they believe that they lose track of children, surroundings, and people when they are immersed in their smartphones, and 74 per cent said they get irritated when their children ask them something.

The survey underlined that the average daily time spent on smartphones remains at alarming levels (in the post-Covid era) as there has been a 32 per cent increase (to 6.5 hours) in the time spent on smartphones from the pre-COVID period (4.94 hours). Smartphones have become an integral part of one’s life, especially amid the pandemic as people worked, stayed connected with others and consumed content on these devices. About 94 per cent respondents agreed that smartphones have become a part of their bodies and they cannot separate from them.

About 70 per cent said they use their phones while eating food, 72 per cent said they use their phones in living room and 75 per cent said they use their phones while sitting with their family. About 80 per cent said they are on their phones even they’re spending time with their children. While the time spent with kids and family, in general, has gone up amid lockdowns and work from home facility, the quality of time spent may have deteriorated. About 66 per cent parents said they are on their smartphones while spending time with their kids.

Interestingly, 90 per cent parents confessed that their children display some signs of aggression owing to the parent’s extended smartphone usage. About 85 per cent said they feel that their children find it difficult to mix with other kids in a social setting and the overall outdoor experience to be daunting, while 90 per cent parents felt that their children are sometimes found to be lacking in acceptable moral and social behaviour, as per the study.

About 95 per cent respondents said they would love to spend more uninterrupted time with their children.

It is an undisputed fact that smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, helping us stay connected with work and social circles, giving us access to information and improving our productivity. However, their excessive use is impacting human relationships and behaviour,” Vivo India Director (Brand Strategy) Yogendra Sriramula said. He added that as a brand that wants to bring joy to people, this study is indeed a message to the parents that they should be mindful of their smartphone use, particularly while using them with their kids.