Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Microsoft Lays Off 9,000 Workers Amid AI Expansion and Restructuring Efforts

Microsoft Lays Off 9,000 Workers Amid AI Expansion and Restructuring Efforts AI Job Automation Impact Xbox Gaming

Big Tech

Microsoft Lays Off 9,000 Workers Amid AI Expansion and Restructuring Efforts

Despite the layoffs, Microsoft remains a financial juggernaut. In April, the company reported an 18% year-over-year jump in quarterly profit, reaching $25.8 billion, primarily driven by surging demand for cloud computing and AI services. That raises questions about whether these alleged AI layoffs are purely cost-cutting or a reflection of more profound industry transformations.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In its largest workforce reduction since 2023, Microsoft has confirmed layoffs affecting around 9,000 employees, or nearly 4% of its global headcount. The tech giant’s decision comes amid a wave of cost-cutting and efficiency optimization moves sweeping across the industry—many of them fueled by advancements in artificial intelligence.

The layoffs mark the third significant cut in under a year for the Redmond-based software powerhouse. Just two months ago, in May, Microsoft laid off approximately 7,000 workers, and these new cuts appear to be a continuation of that strategic downsizing.

A Microsoft spokesperson explained that the move reflects “organizational changes necessary to best position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace,” citing a focus on streamlining management and enhancing productivity through new technologies.



Amid the layoffs, while Microsoft stopped short of explicitly blaming artificial intelligence for the job losses, its rapid investment in AI—and public acknowledgement of its productivity gains—tell a compelling story. CEO Satya Nadella previously revealed that 20–30% of Microsoft’s code is now written by AI, and the company has committed billions in AI infrastructure via partnerships with OpenAI and Azure-driven services.

Xbox and Sales Teams Reportedly Among Hardest Hit

Reports from The Verge and Bloomberg indicate that staff in the Xbox division and sales teams were especially affected. Xbox chief Phil Spencer allegedly sent an internal memo acknowledging the cuts within his team, though specific role breakdowns remain unclear.

This has sparked speculation that Microsoft may be consolidating parts of its gaming division, especially as the company shifts focus from hardware to cloud-based and AI-integrated gaming experiences. Some industry insiders fear this could signal a slow pivot away from traditional console development.

Microsoft’s Growth Continues—So Why the Cuts?

Despite the layoffs, Microsoft remains a financial juggernaut. In April, the company reported an 18% year-over-year jump in quarterly profit, reaching $25.8 billion, primarily driven by surging demand for cloud computing and AI services.

That raises questions about whether these alleged AI layoffs are purely cost-cutting or a reflection of more profound industry transformations. As AI technologies automate more coding, sales workflows, and internal processes, companies like Microsoft may be using restructuring as a way to realign talent with an increasingly machine-augmented future.

The Tech Layoff Trend Grows

Microsoft is not alone. Meta, Amazon, Bumble, and others have all executed similar job cuts in 2025. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy even told employees last month that AI would reduce headcount “over time.”

With more AI-generated work and fewer human roles, a significant paradigm shift is underway, and workers across tech are watching closely, and AI-induced job losses can’t be denied.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Cassie Ventura’s Friend Warns Judge: “Diddy Will Retaliate if Released” — Calls for Denial of Bail After Sex Crime Conviction Sean Diddy Combs Bail

Cassie Ventura’s Friend Warns Judge: “Diddy Will Retaliate if Released” — Calls for Denial of Bail After Sex Crime Conviction
By July 3, 2025
Nas Joins $5.5 Billion Resorts World Expansion Project in Queens: “Let’s Bring the Future Home” Queens Casino New York Casino

Nas Joins $5.5 Billion Resorts World Expansion Project in Queens: “Let’s Bring the Future Home”
By July 2, 2025
Del Monte Files for Bankruptcy After 139 Years: What Went Wrong for the Canned Food Icon

Del Monte Files for Bankruptcy After 139 Years: What Went Wrong for the Canned Food Icon
By July 2, 2025
Netflix's ‘The Old Guard 2’: Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne Shine, But Sequel Lacks Bite

Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard 2’: Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne Shine, But Sequel Lacks Bite
By July 2, 2025
Amazon Eyes Tom Holland and Jacob Elordi for Next James Bond as Denis Villeneuve Joins Bond 26

Amazon Eyes Tom Holland and Jacob Elordi for Next James Bond as Denis Villeneuve Joins Bond 26
By July 2, 2025
“Jurassic World Rebirth” Review: A Thrilling Return to the Franchise’s Prehistoric Glory Steven Spielberg Gareth Edwards Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali

“Jurassic World Rebirth” Review: A Thrilling Return to the Franchise’s Prehistoric Glory
By July 1, 2025
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek Leads $694M AI Defense Drone Investment—Doubling Down on Controversial Military Tech Helsing

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek Leads $694M AI Defense Drone Investment—Doubling Down on Controversial Military Tech
By July 3, 2025
Microsoft Lays Off 9,000 Workers Amid AI Expansion and Restructuring Efforts AI Job Automation Impact Xbox Gaming

Microsoft Lays Off 9,000 Workers Amid AI Expansion and Restructuring Efforts
By July 2, 2025
Nas Joins $5.5 Billion Resorts World Expansion Project in Queens: “Let’s Bring the Future Home” Queens Casino New York Casino

Nas Joins $5.5 Billion Resorts World Expansion Project in Queens: “Let’s Bring the Future Home”
By July 2, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month Trains Over 65% of Users to Outsmart Crypto Fraud Tactics bitget anti scam game crypto fraud phishing

Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month Trains Over 65% of Users to Outsmart Crypto Fraud Tactics
By July 3, 2025
Microsoft Lays Off 9,000 Workers Amid AI Expansion and Restructuring Efforts AI Job Automation Impact Xbox Gaming

Microsoft Lays Off 9,000 Workers Amid AI Expansion and Restructuring Efforts
By July 2, 2025
Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record Japan’s Petabit Internet

Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record
By July 2, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial 50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy in Sean Diddy Combs Trafficking Lawsuit

E! News

Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
To Top
Loading...