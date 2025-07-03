Nissan Recalls Over 480,000 Vehicles in U.S. and Canada Due to Risk of Engine Failure

Nissan has issued an urgent recall for more than 480,000 vehicles across the United States and Canada after identifying potential engine defects that could lead to sudden failure while driving—a risk that could increase the chances of crashes and injury.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall involves specific “VC-Turbo” engines with defective bearings that may cause engine damage over time, potentially escalating to engine failure on the road.

Which Vehicles Are Affected?

The recall covers Nissan Rogue (2021–2024), Nissan Altima (2019–2020), Infiniti QX50 (2019–2022) and Infiniti QX55 (2022). These models are equipped with either 3-cylinder 1.5L or 4-cylinder 2.0L VC-Turbo engines, which are at risk due to bearing manufacturing issues, as reported by the NHTSA.







What Are the Warning Signs?

While the engine failures are not typically sudden, they may evolve over time with tell-tale warning signs, including Unusual engine noises, illuminated malfunction indicator lights (MIL) and Reduced vehicle performance. Nissan advises drivers not to ignore these symptoms, which may indicate an impending mechanical breakdown. 443,899 vehicles in the U.S. and 37,837 in Canada are impacted. This brings the total number of affected vehicles to over 480,000 across North America.

What Is Nissan Doing About It?

As part of its “ongoing commitment to customer safety,” Nissan has confirmed that authorized dealers and Infiniti retailers will inspect the engine oil pan, Repair or replace the engine free of charge, if needed.

The extent of repairs will depend on the presence of metal debris, which would indicate internal damage. Nissan aims to begin mailing notification letters to owners by late August 2025.

What Should Owners Do Now?

Owners can check whether their vehicle is included in the recall using the official NHTSA recall lookup tool (https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls), Nissan’s recall portal, and INFINITI’s recall site for luxury models.

This sweeping recall is a stark reminder of the risks hidden in modern vehicle engineering, even from trusted automakers. Nissan’s VC-Turbo engine, designed for performance and efficiency, may now become a liability for unaware drivers.

If you drive a Rogue, Altima, or Infiniti QX model, don’t wait. Check your VIN, schedule an inspection, and avoid potential danger on the road.