Zuppa Secures $1.5M Bridge Round Backed by Founders of Capital Foods, Aquapharm, and Sangam Talks

Indian deep-tech pioneer Zuppa has successfully raised $1.5 million in a bridge funding round, bringing on board some of the country’s most respected entrepreneurs and family offices. The round was led by Rahul Dewan, founder of enterprise tech firm Srijan Technologies and Sangam Talks, along with Ajay Gupta, the visionary behind Capital Foods (creators of Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones), and The Mangwani Family Office, former owners of Aquapharm Chemicals.

The round signals far more than a cash infusion—it brings with it strategic validation from seasoned business leaders who understand disruption, scale, and product-market fit.







A Major Leap for Indigenous Drone Innovation

Zuppa Drones, which has quietly been developing patented flight control systems and autonomous drone capabilities for over a decade, is at the forefront of India’s drone-tech revolution. Unlike typical drone platforms that rely heavily on GPS or robust internet access, Zuppa’s stack is designed to function in real-world, low-connectivity environments, giving it a unique edge, particularly in defence applications.

According to Sai Pattabiram, Founder and Managing Director of Zuppa, “What makes this investment round powerful is not just the funding, but who is backing us. These are entrepreneurs who’ve built legendary companies and found real value in Zuppa’s deep-tech DNA. It’s a strong vote of confidence for India’s emerging drone future.”

From Operations Sindoor to Scalable Deployment

Zuppa’s proprietary systems are already addressing critical shortcomings in Indian drone performance, many of which were highlighted during Operations Sindoor. The company is actively expanding its presence in the Defence and strategic sectors, where high barriers to entry and security-focused requirements make Zuppa’s Aatmanirbhar solutions even more relevant.

“This isn’t just a bridge round—it’s a launchpad,” said Venkatesh Sai, Co-Founder and Technical Director. “We are entering a new era where AI, automation, and indigenous innovation intersect to define next-gen drone capabilities. This investment gives us the acceleration we need.”

Each investor in this round brings more than capital:

Rahul Dewan, whose Srijan was acquired by US-based Material+, brings deep insights into enterprise software and global scaling.

Ajay Gupta, whose Capital Foods was recently acquired by Tata Consumer, adds consumer-focused operational wisdom.

The Mangwani Family Office, having exited Aquapharm Chemicals via a deal with PCBL Ltd (RPSG Group), contributes seasoned expertise in scaling complex manufacturing operations.







Zuppa Drones is actively shaping the policy and tech roadmap for India’s emerging drone economy, collaborating with academic institutions and regulatory bodies. With applications spanning secure defence stacks, AI-based targeting, and vision guidance systems, the company is poised to play a defining role in the future of unmanned aerial systems.