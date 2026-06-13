Blake Lively Wins Legal Fees as Court Orders Justin Baldoni to Pay Attorney Costs

A federal judge has ruled that actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni and his production company must pay Blake Lively’s legal fees following the conclusion of their long-running legal battle tied to the film It Ends With Us.

The decision marks one of the final developments in a case that generated significant attention across Hollywood and social media, involving allegations, counterclaims, and multiple lawsuits between the two former co-stars.

While the court granted Blake Lively’s request to recover attorney costs, it rejected her attempt to obtain additional compensatory and punitive damages under a California law designed to protect individuals who report sexual harassment or misconduct.

Court Grants Legal Fees but Rejects Damages Claim

In the ruling, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman determined that Blake Lively qualified to recover attorney fees under California Civil Code Section 47.1.

The statute offers protections for individuals who report sexual harassment or assault and later face retaliatory defamation claims, provided they acted without malice and had a reasonable basis for their allegations.

The court found that Blake Lively met that standard and therefore qualified as a prevailing defendant under the law.

However, the judge concluded that the statute does not automatically permit broader claims for compensatory or punitive damages through the same legal mechanism.

Instead, the ruling clarified that such damages would need to be pursued through separate legal avenues if sought in the future.

Settlement Ended Trial Before Courtroom Showdown

The ruling follows a settlement reached by both parties earlier this year, avoiding what was expected to be one of Hollywood’s most closely watched courtroom battles.

Under the agreement, Justin Baldoni waived his right to appeal the dismissal of his $400 million lawsuit against Lively. The settlement reportedly did not include direct financial compensation but preserved Blake Lively’s ability to seek attorney fees and potentially pursue additional remedies later.

The court will now determine the amount of legal fees Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios must pay.

Given the high-profile legal teams involved, the final figure could be substantial. Blake Lively’s attorneys included prominent litigators who handled the case throughout its various stages.

Both Sides Claim Vindication

Following the ruling, representatives for Lively welcomed the decision, arguing it confirmed she acted in good faith and without malice.

Her legal team stated that the outcome demonstrates how laws protecting individuals who report misconduct can provide safeguards against retaliatory lawsuits and online attacks.

Justin Baldoni’s legal team, meanwhile, emphasized that the court denied Blake Lively’s request for damages and pointed to the dismissal of several of her claims throughout the litigation process.

They maintained that their clients consistently denied allegations of harassment, retaliation, and any coordinated smear campaign.

The differing interpretations highlight how both sides continue to frame the outcome as a validation of their respective positions.

Legal Battle Stemming From ‘It Ends With Us’

The dispute originated after allegations related to the production of It Ends With Us, leading to complaints, lawsuits, and countersuits involving multiple parties connected to the film.

Over time, several claims were dismissed, others narrowed, and the litigation evolved into a complex legal fight involving defamation, retaliation, workplace conduct, and reputation-related issues.

With the settlement finalized and the attorney-fee issue largely resolved, the case appears to be nearing its conclusion, though questions regarding potential future legal actions remain open.