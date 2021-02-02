Union Budget to give big push to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’: Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani hailed the Union Budget presented in Parliament on Monday, saying it will provide the foundation to realise the concept of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and at the same time advance the interest of farmers and youths. With development at its core, all sections of the society will benefit from the budget for 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said. Rupani also praised the able leadership and “visionary planning” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and initiatives taken by him after the coronavirus outbreak to ensure India remained on path of development even when several countries reeled under the adverse effects of the pandemic.









“When the world came to a standstill due to the coronavirus, and even today when several countries across the world are facing difficulties, it was the skill and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his initiatives that ensured India continued to develop even during the pandemic,” he said. At the same time, the budget has emerged as the base for realisation of the concept of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant)” Rupani said in a video message. ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is a strategy that aims to use capabilities of domestic businesses and skills of workers to make India into a global manufacturing powerhouse. “The budget shows concern for farmers, employment generation for youths, and gives a push to small and medium enterprises as evident from emphasis on sectors such as infrastructure, education and health,” the BJP leader said. He said budgetary allocations to strengthen health infrastructure in rural and urban areas as well as Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 and setting up four new national institutes of virology and public health laboratories are steps in direction of “turning a calamity into an opportunity.” Rupani said tax sops to investors in the GIFT City of Gujarat will attract a lot of investment.

In addition, aircraft leasing companies will also benefit which will help more such firms to come to Gujarat, the chief minister said. As per the budget, leasing companies setting up operations in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-city (GIFT City) at Gandhinagar will get tax holidays on capital gains. While hailing the budget, Rupani especially cited announcements like a policy to scrap heavy vehicles and the proposal to set up 16 new Sainik Schools and 750 Eklavya Model Schools. Setting up of an agriculture infra fund and allocating Rs 5,000 crore for micro irrigation are steps that will boost modern farming, he said. Proposals like setting up seven mega textile investment parks and earmarking Rs 15,000 crore for MSMEs will benefit Gujarat in a big way, Rupani said.