Following Centre’s move to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel, several states have also slashed VAT ( Value Added Tax) on both petrol and diesel, bringing much needed relief to common man amidst the festive season. The Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10, to be effective from Thursday.

Fuel prices in metro cities

Petrol price on Thursday was cut by _6.07 per litre and diesel price by _11.75 in Delhi as oil companies passed on a record reduction in excise duty rates to consumers. Petrol will cost _103.97 per litre in Delhi against _110.04 per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Diesel rates accordingly will reduce to _86.67 per litre from _98.42 per litre.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that the prices of diesel and petrol in the state will be reduced by _12 per litre each.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has announced slashing their prices by an additional Rs 7 per litre. “Even though, it will mean a loss of Rs 2100 crore to our exchequer, it will bring down the prices for our citizens to 95.90 & 81.50 (Approx.) for Petrol and Diesel respectively,” he tweeted.

Assam

Assam announced a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre with immediate effect on November 3, hours after the Centre slashed excise duty on fuel. “Heartening to learn Central Govt decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. In consonance with the decision of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi, I am pleased to announce that Assam Govt will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel each by Rs 7/- with immediate effect,” he said.

Gujarat

Following Centre’a announcement, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s office said the state government has decided to reduce the VAT on petrol/diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has announced a reduction in VAT on petrol by _2 per litre in the state. With this, petrol prices in Uttarakhand are going down by _7 per litre.

Goa

Goa government slashed taxes on petrol and diesel to make them cheaper in the coastal state.

Haryana

The Haryana government has also reduced VAT on fuel prices in the state. Now both petrol and diesel will be cheaper by _12 per litre in the northern state.

Manipur

Manipur announced a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre with immediate effect, hours after the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel.

Tripura

Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also announced a reduction in taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre following centre’s decision to reduce excise tax

