‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever

The neon-soaked chaos of Night City is far from over. CD Projekt Red has officially announced Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, a stand-alone follow-up to the 2022 cult anime hit, during a surprise reveal at Anime Expo 2025. Reuniting with legendary animation studio Trigger, the new series will once again stream exclusively on Netflix.

The original Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won widespread acclaim for its brutal narrative, stunning visuals, and emotional gut-punches—quickly becoming a fan-favorite in both the anime and gaming worlds. Now, the creators are promising a second installment that’s even more emotionally intense and visually savage.

“We’re going darker. We’re going bloodier,” teased Bartosz Sztybor, the writer and producer of the series, during CD Projekt Red’s “Behind the Scenes” panel. “I wasn’t satisfied with the sadness I received from the audience… so I want you to be even more sad now.”







Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will feature an entirely new cast of characters, with a fresh 10-episode narrative on Netflix. While Edgerunners fans mourned the fate of David Martinez, Sztybor assures viewers that Night City is still teeming with new stories waiting to be told.

New Director, Same Grit

The sequel marks the directorial debut of Kai Ikarashi, with Edgerunners season one director Hiroyuki Imaishi making a special appearance to pass the torch. The creative team also includes lead character designer Kanno Ichigo and Masahiko Otsuka, who will adapt the screenplay.

Described as a “raw chronicle of redemption and revenge,” Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 aims to dig even deeper into the dark corners of its dystopian setting. As Sztybor puts it: “In a city that thrives in the spotlight of violence… what extremes will you go to in order to make your story matter?”

Teasers and Posters Hint at a Grittier Tone

During the event, CD Projekt Red unveiled a striking new logo and poster art, setting the tone for the grim tale to come. Later in the day, Trigger teased exclusive footage at their own Anime Expo panel at the Peacock Theater, ramping up anticipation for the sequel.

While there’s no official release date yet, excitement is already building. Fans of the original have taken to social media to praise the continuation of the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, which has seen a surge in popularity following the success of the first anime.

A New Era for Cyberpunk Anime

Following its unexpected critical success, Edgerunners helped breathe new life into CD Projekt Red’s once-troubled Cyberpunk 2077 franchise. With the return of Trigger’s hyperkinetic animation and a bold creative direction, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is poised to take the franchise’s emotional and narrative stakes to new extremes.

Stay tuned for more updates from CD Projekt Red and Netflix as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 moves closer to launch—and prepare for another heartbreak in Night City.