Adani Green arm bags 450 MW wind energy project

Business

Press Trust of India
Published on

Adani Green Energy subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen has received a letter of award (LOA) for setting up a 450 MW wind energy project.



“Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited had participated in a tender issued by Solar Energy Corporate of India Limited (SECI) for setting up 1,200 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project (Tranche-XI) and has received the Letter of Award (LOA) to set-up 450 MW wind power project under this tender,” a BSE filing said.

The fixed tariff for this project capacity is Rs 2.70/ kWh for 25 years. With this, AGEL now has a total renewable energy project portfolio of 20,284 MWac capacity, out of which 5,410 MWac projects are operational, 5,724 MWac projects are under construction, and 9,150 MWac projects are near construction. Near Construction’ denotes that a Letter of Award is received and PPA (power purchase agreement) to be signed.


By October 22, 2021
