Best Agrolife Limited, a prominent name in the Indian manufacturing sector, has announced a significant leap in its digital journey with the successful integration of SAP S/4HANA Greenfield into its systems. This development marks a pivotal moment for the company as it aims to enhance operational efficiency, drive growth through analytics, and stay ahead in the dynamic agrochemical market.









The integration of SAP S/4HANA Greenfield signifies a comprehensive overhaul of Best Agrolife Limited’s digital infrastructure. It promises to streamline processes, provide real-time insights, and enhance agility in responding to market demands. With this transformation, the company aims to leverage advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation to bolster decision-making and foster innovation across its operations.

Mr. Vimal Alawadi, Managing Director of Best Agrolife Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the new digital chapter, stating, “The adoption of SAP S/4HANA Greenfield represents a significant milestone in our digital journey. We are not just embracing formulation and technical innovation but also walking the path of digitization. Recognizing the value of analytics, digitization, and integrated operations, our goal is to maximize customer satisfaction and shareholder value.”

The successful implementation of SAP S/4HANA Greenfield was made possible through a strategic partnership with Samishti Infotech. Their role was crucial in ensuring a seamless integration process and facilitating the transition of SAP S/4HANA Greenfield into Best Agrolife Limited’s systems.

Mr. N Surendra Sai, Head of Strategy and International Business at Best Agrolife Limited, led the implementation project. With a wealth of experience spanning three decades in organizational program management, business analytics, and technology, Mr. Sai has held leadership roles in both private and government sectors, including at organizations such as Wipro Technologies and DRDO.

Reflecting on the implementation journey, Mr. Sai shared his insights, “Transitioning from traditional accounting and business operations to a structured platform like SAP is a journey in change management. The success depends on management buy-in and a process-driven implementation partner to ease the transition. Adherence to timelines is crucial, and our implementation partner, Samishti, delivered on compliance to deadlines. The SAP implementation is just the beginning for us, and we look forward to aligning with AI-driven innovations across our business lines.”

This digital transformation is just one of the many strategic steps Best Agrolife Limited is taking to strengthen its market position and lead advancements in the agrochemical industry. The company recently appointed Mr. Vikas Jain as Chief Financial Officer, who brings with him an exceptional track record from his tenure at Adama India Ltd, where he served as CFO for 13 years. Additionally, Best Agrolife Limited has acquired a 100% stake in Sudarshan Farm Chemicals India Pvt Ltd (SFCL), primarily for research and development (R&D) purposes and to explore new business opportunities.