Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

BMW India to hike vehicle prices by up to 3.5 pc from April

BMW India to hike vehicle prices by up to 3.5 pc from April

Auto

BMW India to hike vehicle prices by up to 3.5 pc from April

Press Trust of India
Published on

Luxury carmaker BMW India on Friday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 3.5 per cent from April 1 to offset the impact of rise in input costs.



The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, impact of current geo-political situation and exchange rates, the German automaker said in a statement. The company sells a range of locally produced cars, including the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, M 340i, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7 and MINI Countryman.

Also read: RBI central board discusses impact of geopolitical crises on Indian economy

BMW dealerships also market 8 Series Gran Coupe, X6, Z4, M2 Competition, M5 Competition, M8 Coupe, X3 M, X5 M and iX which are available in the country as completely built-up units. BMW India is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the BMW Group, and is headquartered in Gurugram.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

IAN invests USD 0.52 million in cross-border B2B marketplace Ensologic

Funding News

IAN invests USD 0.52 million in cross-border B2B marketplace Ensologic
Indian economy poised for recovery, but high crude prices worrisome: CEA

Business

Indian economy poised for recovery, but high crude prices worrisome: CEA
Niyo raises $100 million in Series C round led by Accel, Lightrock

Funding News

Niyo raises $100 million in Series C round led by Accel, Lightrock
To Top
Loading...