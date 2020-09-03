Ather Energy 450 new referral program to benefit existing customers

Ather Energy now introduces Ather 50 with a new referral program that will benefit existing customers as well as new owners with monetary credits worth up to Rs 2,500.

An official statement by Ather Energy, one of India’s first intelligent electric vehicle manufacturers, says Ather will enable existing Ather 50, one of the most loved electric scooters of all time, owners to share a referral code with their friends. This is part of the referral program of course. If a purchase is made using the referral code, the referrer and the referee will both get monetary credits worth Rs 2,500 each. All the pre-ordered Ather 450s will be delivered within three weeks of payment.









Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Office Ather Energy, said a lot of their Ather 450 owners have been referring to new customers. He said it was time the company rewarded their faith in the product and brand – Ather 450. “Most of us look to others for product and service recommendations, and these recommendations come with a high level of trust,” Phokela said. “Our community of owners and the Ather Forum have been our loudest supporters and our strongest critics, allowing us to grow and improve. We have built a solid foundation since the launch of the Ather 450, and a strong relationship with our customer base, and we are hoping to strengthen our community as we enter new markets with the Ather 450X in the coming months.”

The company introduced easy ownership models like the exchange of any petrol 2-wheeler for Ather 450, as recommended by the Ather community members and India’s first two-wheeler lease programme along with the referral program. This makes the transition to electric vehicles easier and beneficial.

The Ather 450 was first launched in 2018 as India’s first truly intelligent electric scooter. And this was followed up by the new flagship offering Ather 450X this year. Ather has installed a comprehensive public charging network, Ather Grid, which has been built and designed in India.