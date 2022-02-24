Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Hero Electric partners with IDFC FIRST Bank for vehicle finance

Hero Electric partners with IDFC FIRST Bank for vehicle finance

Business

Hero Electric partners with IDFC FIRST Bank for vehicle finance

Press Trust of India
Published on

Hero Electric on Thursday said it has joined hands with IDFC FIRST Bank for vehicle finance. The collaboration allows Hero Electric customers to avail an instant loan on KYC with low processing fees and down payment.




“This partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank will further our penetration to newer markets to promote green commuting via seamless financing options. It will benefit our customers significantly in aiding commute savings,” Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

Committed to creating an ecosystem for propelling forward electric vehicle transition in the country, Hero Electric continues to partner with various banks, NBFCs, and financial institutions to broaden access and ease of affordability for its customers, the electric two- wheeler maker said.

IDFC FIRST Bank Business Head-Vehicle Loans Rishi Mishra said the bank’s customer-friendly lending solutions, paperless journeys and superior experience will enable Hero Electric to meet its customers’ financing needs.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Indian economy poised for recovery, but high crude prices worrisome: CEA

Indian economy poised for recovery, but high crude prices worrisome: CEA
By February 24, 2022
Hero Electric partners with IDFC FIRST Bank for vehicle finance

Hero Electric partners with IDFC FIRST Bank for vehicle finance
By February 24, 2022
Auto component major Bharat Forge to acquire JS Auto

Auto component major Bharat Forge to acquire JS Auto
By February 24, 2022
Weekly funding round: January ends on a high with over 1.6B fund flow

Funding News

Weekly funding round: January ends on a high with over 1.6B fund flow
Kritsnam Technologies secures Rs 6 crore in Pre Series A round

Funding News

Kritsnam Technologies secures Rs 6 crore in Pre Series A round
ShopKirana bags $38 mln from Info Edge, Sixth Sense Ventures, others

Funding News

ShopKirana bags $38 mln from Info Edge, Sixth Sense Ventures, others
To Top
Loading...