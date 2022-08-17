IDFC FIRST Bank and LetsVenture, India’s leading early-stage platform for investors and founders, announced a partnership to explore synergies and support the startup ecosystem by offering curated products and solutions to startups founders and investors.

The MoU was signed at the recently concluded flagship event of LetsVenture – LetsIgnite.

“In the last decade when we founded LetsVenture, our vision was to make the process of discovery, connect, and fundraise easily for both the startups and investors. Having worked with thousands of founders, and a portfolio of over 550 companies, today our vision is to make the process of starting up easy and efficient for founders,” Shanti Mohan, Co-Founder & CEO LetsVenture, said. “We are excited to partner with the team at IDFC and be part of the FIRST WINGS for the next generation of entrepreneurs who will build the next billion-dollar business from India,” he added.

The partnership with LetsVenture will enable IDFC FIRST Bank to reach out to startups and offer customized solutions that meet the unique needs of startups across life stages. Both IDFC FIRST Bank & LetsVenture via Scalix will support the startup ecosystem with banking support, fundraising solutions, knowledge series, and investor connect as part of the MoU.

“We are committed to building a strong presence in the startup ecosystem and be recognized as not just banking partners but also business partners,” Bhavesh K Jatania, Head – Startup Banking, IDFC FIRST Bank, said. “In the last year, the number of DPIIT registered startups has increased from ~66000 to ~75000. Given the efforts Government has taken to boost the startup ecosystem in the country, it is likely to continue growing,” he added.

Founded in 2013, LetsVenture is a leading angel platform organizing India’s private market by making the process of fundraising easy, efficient, and transparent for both startups and investors through its proprietary tech platform and bringing value-added products to the market.

LetsVenture is backed by Accel, Chiratae Ventures, Nandan Nilekani, Ratan Tata, Rishad Premji, Mohandas Pai, Sharad Sharma, and Anupam Mittal.