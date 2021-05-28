MG Motor India has collaborated with Attero for recycling of electric vehicles (EV) batteries in the country. The partnership is aimed at reusing and recycling the Li-ion batteries used in the automaker’s ZS EV units after their end-of-life.









Rajeev Chaba, MG Motor India President and Managing Director, said the company has been continuously working on expanding the ecosystem in the EV space, as one of the first entrants in the segment. “The partnership with Attero gives our customers more confidence with respect to the battery’s end-of-life usage. The move will assist in responsible recycling and will further minimize the carbon footprint of ZS EV users while supporting the local economy.”

MG Motor sells models like Hector and Gloster in India. It also sells ZS EV which can zoom from 0 kmph in less than 8.5 seconds. The EV model could be charged up to 80% in 50 minutes at the carmaker’s fast charging network. The model price starts at Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and comes with a certified range of 149 km.

Noida-based Attero is India’s leading electronic asset management company and clean-tech provider. It deals in battery end-of-use management

Also Read: States governments concerned that third COVID-19 wave could impact children

Nitin Gupta, Attero CEO, noted that more people are purchasing EVs due to environmental concerns and are readily driving the adoption. “At Attero, we are today enabling India to innovate more and disrupt the global paradigm while generating minimal e-waste, wherein we hold more than 30 global patents for our recycling technologies,” he said. “We are delighted to join hands with MG and feel that Attero is the best match to the high-performance batteries provided in its vehicles.”