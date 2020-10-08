A New Horse From the Stable of Navy Veteran – Electric Scooter Hyena M1 From Aslov Auto

Connect with us

Electric Scooter Hyena M1_mybigplunge

Electric Vehicle

Press Trust of India
Finally, some good news coming before the year ends! An automobile company based in Bhopal founded by Indian Navy veterans is all set to make waves in the world of electric mobility. Its R&D wing has achieved maximum localisation among all in the market. The company has launched its first product, ICAT approved ‘Hyena M1’, a first of its kind product in India with patented design and chain drive powertrain.




The company is offering an eight-year mechanical warranty and four years battery pack warranty. The company plans to open its operational branches in Bhopal, Pune, Agra, Mathura, Rewa and Visakhapatnam. Hyena M1 can be booked from the company’s official website by paying a booking amount of only Rs 4999.


