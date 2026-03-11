RADA 2026: Maharashtra’s First Marathi Pop Culture Festival Debuts in Pune

Maharashtra is set to witness a landmark cultural event as RADA 2026, the state’s first-ever Marathi pop culture festival, prepares to debut in Pune. Presented by Bharatiya Digital Party, the two-day event will take place on March 28 and 29, 2026, at The Orchid Hotel Pune.

The festival aims to celebrate the rising influence of Marathi creators, artists, comedians, and musicians who are shaping the modern digital entertainment landscape. With an expected footfall of around 6,000 attendees, RADA 2026 promises to be a landmark gathering for the Marathi-speaking internet generation.

Bringing the Marathi Internet to the Real World

RADA 2026 is being described by its creators as a moment where the “Marathi internet comes alive in real life.” The event will feature live performances, creator meet-ups, panel discussions, comedy acts, and music concerts, all celebrating contemporary Marathi culture.

The festival also reflects the growing popularity of regional content in India, where creators from local language communities are increasingly reaching global audiences through digital platforms.

According to organizers, the goal is to create a platform that celebrates Marathi youth culture while providing visibility to both established stars and emerging talent.

Star Creators and Artists in the Line-Up

The debut edition of RADA will bring together several prominent figures from the digital and entertainment world.

Among the most anticipated appearances is Prajakta Koli, one of India’s most influential online creators. Koli will interact with fans and discuss her journey representing Marathi identity on global platforms.

Comedy creator Neel Salekar will perform a unique set combining humor, poetry, and storytelling. He will be joined by actor and content creator Shubham Jadhav.

Music producer and internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate will also take the stage with his signature genre-blending performance style.

Celebrating Music, Folk Traditions, and Hip-Hop

The festival will also highlight Marathi music across multiple genres.

Folk singer and actor Nagesh Morvekar will bring traditional sounds to the event, bridging the gap between heritage and contemporary audiences.

Singer and creator Sai Godbole will perform her widely popular multilingual musical content.

Meanwhile, the growing Marathi hip-hop scene will be represented by artists including Shreyas Sagvekar and his collaborator Vedang.

Rapper Srushti Tawade, known for her witty storytelling and energetic performances, will also perform at the festival.

A Platform for the Next Generation

Beyond entertainment, RADA aims to highlight the evolving identity of Marathi youth culture.

According to Sarang Sathaye, Marathi artists are gaining recognition globally but have rarely been celebrated together on one large platform.

Co-founder Paula McGlynn said the festival was created to spotlight creators who are redefining Marathi storytelling and artistic expression.

By bringing together creators, musicians, and performers, RADA hopes to establish a long-term cultural platform that showcases Maharashtra’s creative ecosystem.

Tickets and Event Details

RADA 2026 will take place over two days in Pune, and tickets are available through BookMyShow.

Organizers say the event is designed not only as a celebration of Marathi culture but also as a launchpad for emerging creators and artists looking to reach wider audiences.

As Marathi content continues gaining popularity across digital platforms, RADA 2026 could mark the beginning of a new cultural movement—one that brings the creativity of Maharashtra’s youth to a global stage.