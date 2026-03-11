Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

RADA 2026: Maharashtra’s First Marathi Pop Culture Festival Debuts in Pune

RADA 2026 Maharashtra’s First Marathi Pop Culture Festival Debuts in Pune Hip Hop

Gigs

RADA 2026: Maharashtra’s First Marathi Pop Culture Festival Debuts in Pune

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

Maharashtra is set to witness a landmark cultural event as RADA 2026, the state’s first-ever Marathi pop culture festival, prepares to debut in Pune. Presented by Bharatiya Digital Party, the two-day event will take place on March 28 and 29, 2026, at The Orchid Hotel Pune.

The festival aims to celebrate the rising influence of Marathi creators, artists, comedians, and musicians who are shaping the modern digital entertainment landscape. With an expected footfall of around 6,000 attendees, RADA 2026 promises to be a landmark gathering for the Marathi-speaking internet generation.

Bringing the Marathi Internet to the Real World

RADA 2026 is being described by its creators as a moment where the “Marathi internet comes alive in real life.” The event will feature live performances, creator meet-ups, panel discussions, comedy acts, and music concerts, all celebrating contemporary Marathi culture.

The festival also reflects the growing popularity of regional content in India, where creators from local language communities are increasingly reaching global audiences through digital platforms.

According to organizers, the goal is to create a platform that celebrates Marathi youth culture while providing visibility to both established stars and emerging talent.

Star Creators and Artists in the Line-Up

The debut edition of RADA will bring together several prominent figures from the digital and entertainment world.

Among the most anticipated appearances is Prajakta Koli, one of India’s most influential online creators. Koli will interact with fans and discuss her journey representing Marathi identity on global platforms.

Comedy creator Neel Salekar will perform a unique set combining humor, poetry, and storytelling. He will be joined by actor and content creator Shubham Jadhav.

Music producer and internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate will also take the stage with his signature genre-blending performance style.

RADA 2026 Pune

RADA 2026 Pune

Celebrating Music, Folk Traditions, and Hip-Hop

The festival will also highlight Marathi music across multiple genres.

Folk singer and actor Nagesh Morvekar will bring traditional sounds to the event, bridging the gap between heritage and contemporary audiences.

Singer and creator Sai Godbole will perform her widely popular multilingual musical content.

Meanwhile, the growing Marathi hip-hop scene will be represented by artists including Shreyas Sagvekar and his collaborator Vedang.

Rapper Srushti Tawade, known for her witty storytelling and energetic performances, will also perform at the festival.

A Platform for the Next Generation

Beyond entertainment, RADA aims to highlight the evolving identity of Marathi youth culture.

According to Sarang Sathaye, Marathi artists are gaining recognition globally but have rarely been celebrated together on one large platform.

Co-founder Paula McGlynn said the festival was created to spotlight creators who are redefining Marathi storytelling and artistic expression.

By bringing together creators, musicians, and performers, RADA hopes to establish a long-term cultural platform that showcases Maharashtra’s creative ecosystem.

Tickets and Event Details

RADA 2026 will take place over two days in Pune, and tickets are available through BookMyShow.

Organizers say the event is designed not only as a celebration of Marathi culture but also as a launchpad for emerging creators and artists looking to reach wider audiences.

As Marathi content continues gaining popularity across digital platforms, RADA 2026 could mark the beginning of a new cultural movement—one that brings the creativity of Maharashtra’s youth to a global stage.

  • RADA 2026 Maharashtra’s First Marathi Pop Culture Festival Debuts in Pune Hip Hop
  • RADA 2026 Pune
  • RADA 2026 Maharashtra’s First Marathi Pop Culture Festival Debuts in Pune Hip Hop
  • RADA 2026 Pune

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Gigs

Uber Launches Women-Only Ride Option Across the U.S., Aiming to Boost Safety for Female Riders and Drivers Woman Only Privacy Rider Safety

Uber Launches Women-Only Ride Option Across the U.S., Aiming to Boost Safety for Female Riders and Drivers
By March 11, 2026
140 US Troops Wounded as Iran War Intensifies and Middle East Tensions Escalate US casualties Troops Death Injured American

140 U.S. Troops Wounded as Iran War Intensifies and Middle East Tensions Escalate
By March 11, 2026
Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide Instagram is down Outage Meta

Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide
By March 11, 2026
Bon Jovi Biopic in Development at Universal as Legendary Rock Band Heads to the Big Screen Gothom Chopra FIlm Jon Bon Jovi New Jersey

Bon Jovi Biopic in Development at Universal as Legendary Rock Band Heads to the Big Screen
By March 11, 2026
RADA 2026 Maharashtra’s First Marathi Pop Culture Festival Debuts in Pune Hip Hop

RADA 2026: Maharashtra’s First Marathi Pop Culture Festival Debuts in Pune
By March 11, 2026
Viola Davis Fulfills Childhood Dream With Debut Novel Judge Stone James Patterson

Viola Davis Fulfills Childhood Dream With Debut Novel Judge Stone
By March 9, 2026
Uber Launches Women-Only Ride Option Across the U.S., Aiming to Boost Safety for Female Riders and Drivers Woman Only Privacy Rider Safety

Uber Launches Women-Only Ride Option Across the U.S., Aiming to Boost Safety for Female Riders and Drivers
By March 11, 2026
BSE Launches SmallCap 500 and New Factor Indices to Expand Investment Benchmarks

BSE Launches SmallCap 500 and New Factor Indices to Expand Investment Benchmarks
By March 10, 2026
FarMart’s AI-Driven Supply Chain Model Boosts Farmer Income and Cuts Food Waste in India

FarMart’s AI-Driven Supply Chain Model Boosts Farmer Income and Cuts Food Waste in India
By March 10, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide Instagram is down Outage Meta

Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide
By March 11, 2026
FarMart’s AI-Driven Supply Chain Model Boosts Farmer Income and Cuts Food Waste in India

FarMart’s AI-Driven Supply Chain Model Boosts Farmer Income and Cuts Food Waste in India
By March 10, 2026
NASA Satellite 1,300-Pound Satellite Set to Crash Back to Earth After 14 Years in Orbit Van Allen Probe A

NASA’s 1,300-Pound Satellite Set to Crash Back to Earth After 14 Years in Orbit
By March 10, 2026
Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide Instagram is down Outage Meta

Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide
By March 11, 2026
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Could Sean Diddy Combs Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial? Tupac Shakur Duane “Keefe D” Davis

Hip Hop/ Rap

Could Diddy Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial?
Cadillac F1 Unveils Striking 2026 F1 Livery During Super Bowl, Marking Historic Debut Season

Formula 1

Cadillac Unveils Striking 2026 F1 Livery During Super Bowl, Marking Historic Debut Season
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Cyber Society

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
To Top
Loading...