Ather Energy launches limited edition Series 1

Ather Energy has finally unveiled the collector’s edition of Series 1 of the 450X. This scooter is available only to those enthusiats who had pre-ordered the electric vehicle before the national launch of the Ather 450X on January 28, 2020.9.28

Series 1 celebrates the best-in-class power, torque, acceleration and its light hybrid aluminum frame chasis by using premium color and finish, and a first for Indian roads – a vehicle with translucent panels. As a design led manufacturer, building Make in India products, the truly special feature of Series 1 are the translucent panels in the rear. It offers a peek inside the scooter. Moreover, this will be the first for an Indian OEM to offer tinted translucent panels that allow one to see the insides of the scooter.









Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder of Ather Energy, revealed that the Series 1 is built from scratch. “We hope our community loves it as much as we loved building it,” he said. “Building automotive grade translucent panels is tricky and I am super excited that Ather is bring them out for the first time ever with Series 1.” Mehta said the company has been working on it for months and despite the lockdown, have been able to produce something truly fantastic.

Ather’s distinct cast aluminum chasis is visible under the seat and the trellis frame which has been a unique aspect of its scooters. Furthermore, the Series 1 edition of the scooter celebrates the engineering, tech prowess and the performance of the Ather 450 product line. In addition, the latest product will have a 6 kW PMSM electric motor which gets its energy from a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, like the standard Ather 450X. Plus, it will have the same set of riding modes – Eco, Ride, Sport, and a high performance Warp mode. The 0-40 kmph acceleration time of just 3.3 seconds, makes the scooter one of the quickest electric scooters in the 125cc performance categories in India.