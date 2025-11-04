BMW F 450 GS Revealed Ahead of EICMA 2025: Made-in-India Adventure Bike to Launch in 2026

BMW Motorrad has lifted the wraps off the production-ready F 450 GS, its much-awaited entry-level adventure tourer, just a day before its global debut at EICMA 2025 in Milan, Italy. The new motorcycle marks BMW’s strongest push into the middleweight ADV segment and, notably, will be manufactured in India in collaboration with TVS Motor Company.

BMW Motorrad CEO Markus Flasch personally unveiled the bike, showcasing its complete production design that closely follows the concept version first seen at EICMA 2024. The F 450 GS is built around a new 450cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine co-developed with TVS and promises to deliver 47–48 bhp.

Built for Global Adventure, Crafted in India

The BMW F 450 GS represents a key milestone in BMW’s India strategy. This made-in-India, for-the-world model will be produced at TVS’s state-of-the-art Hosur facility, leveraging BMW’s engineering and design expertise. The engine and chassis setup aim to provide a balanced mix of on-road comfort and off-road capability, positioning it as the smallest GS in BMW’s global lineup.

The new GS features a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup with wire-spoked tubeless rims, ensuring durability and versatility across terrains. Upside-down front forks and a monoshock with preload adjustment handle suspension duties. At the same time, the bike’s tall stance, flat rally seat, and compact design underline its adventure-ready character.

Design-wise, the F 450 GS borrows cues from its larger GS siblings — especially the rally-inspired front fascia and minimalist rear subframe. The rugged bash plate, upright windscreen, and LED headlamp with integrated DRLs further emphasize its off-road DNA.

Technology and Features

BMW hasn’t cut corners on tech either. The F 450 GS is expected to feature:

All-LED lighting system

6.5-inch full-color TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation

Multiple ride modes

Cornering ABS and traction control

Ride-by-wire throttle for smoother power delivery

Reports suggest that the bike could even include an optional semi-automatic transmission, a first in this class.

The BMW F 450 GS is slated for an India launch in 2026, with an expected price tag of around ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival key players in the middleweight ADV category such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Honda NX500, and Benelli TRK 502.

For Indian riders, the F 450 GS will offer the prestige of a BMW adventure bike at an accessible price point, backed by the reliability of local production and after-sales support through BMW Motorrad India’s expanding dealer network.

BMW’s New Chapter in the Adventure Segment

With the F 450 GS, BMW aims to broaden its GS family and attract a new generation of riders who want genuine adventure performance without the intimidating price or size of larger models. The partnership with TVS has already proven successful through the G 310 series, and the F 450 GS takes that collaboration to a new level of sophistication.

As the EICMA 2025 unveil kicks off, the F 450 GS stands out not just as BMW’s smallest GS — but potentially its most important global model yet, bridging the gap between European luxury and Indian ingenuity.