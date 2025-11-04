Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

BMW F 450 GS Revealed Ahead of EICMA 2025: Made-in-India Adventure Bike to Launch in 2026

BMW F 450 GS Revealed Ahead of EICMA 2025 Made-in-India Adventure Bike to Launch in 2026

EICMA

BMW F 450 GS Revealed Ahead of EICMA 2025: Made-in-India Adventure Bike to Launch in 2026

Published on

BMW Motorrad has lifted the wraps off the production-ready F 450 GS, its much-awaited entry-level adventure tourer, just a day before its global debut at EICMA 2025 in Milan, Italy. The new motorcycle marks BMW’s strongest push into the middleweight ADV segment and, notably, will be manufactured in India in collaboration with TVS Motor Company.

BMW Motorrad CEO Markus Flasch personally unveiled the bike, showcasing its complete production design that closely follows the concept version first seen at EICMA 2024. The F 450 GS is built around a new 450cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine co-developed with TVS and promises to deliver 47–48 bhp.

Built for Global Adventure, Crafted in India

The BMW F 450 GS represents a key milestone in BMW’s India strategy. This made-in-India, for-the-world model will be produced at TVS’s state-of-the-art Hosur facility, leveraging BMW’s engineering and design expertise. The engine and chassis setup aim to provide a balanced mix of on-road comfort and off-road capability, positioning it as the smallest GS in BMW’s global lineup.

The new GS features a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup with wire-spoked tubeless rims, ensuring durability and versatility across terrains. Upside-down front forks and a monoshock with preload adjustment handle suspension duties. At the same time, the bike’s tall stance, flat rally seat, and compact design underline its adventure-ready character.

Design-wise, the F 450 GS borrows cues from its larger GS siblings — especially the rally-inspired front fascia and minimalist rear subframe. The rugged bash plate, upright windscreen, and LED headlamp with integrated DRLs further emphasize its off-road DNA.

Technology and Features

BMW hasn’t cut corners on tech either. The F 450 GS is expected to feature:

All-LED lighting system

6.5-inch full-color TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation

Multiple ride modes

Cornering ABS and traction control

Ride-by-wire throttle for smoother power delivery

Reports suggest that the bike could even include an optional semi-automatic transmission, a first in this class.

The BMW F 450 GS is slated for an India launch in 2026, with an expected price tag of around ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival key players in the middleweight ADV category such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Honda NX500, and Benelli TRK 502.

TVS-Owned Norton Motorcycles to Unveil Four New Bikes at EICMA 2025, India Launch Set for April 2026

For Indian riders, the F 450 GS will offer the prestige of a BMW adventure bike at an accessible price point, backed by the reliability of local production and after-sales support through BMW Motorrad India’s expanding dealer network.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BMW Motorrad (@bmwmotorrad)

BMW’s New Chapter in the Adventure Segment

With the F 450 GS, BMW aims to broaden its GS family and attract a new generation of riders who want genuine adventure performance without the intimidating price or size of larger models. The partnership with TVS has already proven successful through the G 310 series, and the F 450 GS takes that collaboration to a new level of sophistication.

As the EICMA 2025 unveil kicks off, the F 450 GS stands out not just as BMW’s smallest GS — but potentially its most important global model yet, bridging the gap between European luxury and Indian ingenuity.

  • BMW F 450 GS Revealed Ahead of EICMA 2025 Made-in-India Adventure Bike to Launch in 2026
  • BMW F 450 GS Revealed Ahead of EICMA 2025 Made-in-India Adventure Bike to Launch in 2026

Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in EICMA

India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units

India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing: Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units
By November 4, 2025
Hollywood Mourns Diane Ladd Dies at 89 Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter Laura Dern's Mother

Hollywood Mourns: Diane Ladd Dies at 89, Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter
By November 4, 2025
MacKenzie Scott Donates $80 Million to Howard University Amid Federal Shutdown

MacKenzie Scott Donates $80 Million to Howard University Amid Federal Shutdown
By November 4, 2025
Hollywood Mourns Diane Ladd Dies at 89 Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter Laura Dern's Mother

Hollywood Mourns: Diane Ladd Dies at 89, Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter
By November 4, 2025
Taylor Sheridan Leaves Paramount for Mega NBCUniversal Deal

Taylor Sheridan Leaves Paramount for Mega NBCUniversal Deal
By October 28, 2025
‘Star Wars’ Fans Demand Revival of Cancelled ‘Kylo Ren Redemption’ Film

‘Star Wars’ Fans Demand Revival of Cancelled ‘Kylo Ren Redemption’ Film
By October 27, 2025
LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era

LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era
By November 4, 2025
India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units

India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing: Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units
By November 4, 2025
BMW F 450 GS Revealed Ahead of EICMA 2025 Made-in-India Adventure Bike to Launch in 2026

BMW F 450 GS Revealed Ahead of EICMA 2025: Made-in-India Adventure Bike to Launch in 2026
By November 4, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
ChatGPT Down Again? Users Worldwide Report Major Outage While OpenAI Says “All Good”

ChatGPT Down Again? Users Worldwide Report Major Outage While OpenAI Says “All Good”
By October 27, 2025
WinZO Rolls Out ZO Gold Digital Gold Investments Start at Just ₹2

WinZO Rolls Out ZO Gold: Digital Gold Investments Start at Just ₹2
By October 27, 2025
Beyond Next Ventures Invests in AI Startup FinalLayer to Power the Future of Human–AI Collaboration

Beyond Next Ventures Invests in AI Startup FinalLayer to Power the Future of Human–AI Collaboration
By October 27, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Bra Comfort First, Care Always Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being

Comfort First, Care Always: Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being
By October 27, 2025
‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return Demi Moore Billy Bob Thornton Taylor Sheridan

Paramount

‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return
Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet

E! News

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison After Explosive Hearing

Hip Hop/ Rap

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison After Explosive Hearing
To Top
Loading...