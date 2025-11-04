TVS-Owned Norton Motorcycles to Unveil Four New Bikes at EICMA 2025, India Launch Set for April 2026

British superbike brand Norton Motorcycles, owned by TVS Motor Company, is gearing up for a major showcase at EICMA 2025 in Milan. The brand will unveil four new models — the Norton V4, Manx, Manx R, and Atlas — marking a bold comeback for one of the most storied names in motorcycling.

According to Norton Motorcycle’s social media teasers, the lineup includes a flagship superbike, a street-naked version, and two adventure motorcycles. These models reflect Norton’s revitalized design language and engineering direction under TVS ownership.

TVS Motor CEO K.N. Radhakrishnan confirmed that Norton’s first model will arrive in India by April 2026, aligning with the brand’s global rollout. “We will reveal the Norton motorcycles at EICMA next week in Italy, led by a new superbike, a new design philosophy, and a reimagined brand identity,” he said.

The New Lineup: From Superbike to Adventure Machines

At the heart of Norton’s EICMA display will be the V4 superbike, expected to feature premium materials, a single-sided swingarm, and an aggressive fairing inspired by the brand’s earlier V4 series. Spy shots indicate twin LED headlights and aerodynamic styling, signaling Norton’s return to high-performance roots.

Complementing the V4 will be the Manx, a street-naked motorcycle that blends muscular aesthetics with a modern urban stance. With most of its visual mass concentrated forward and a compact tail, the Manx promises to deliver agility and character. The Manx R is expected to be its high-performance sibling, possibly tuned for track-inspired performance.

The two adventure motorcycles, both named Atlas, are designed to tap into the booming global ADV market. One version will cater to road-touring enthusiasts, featuring a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy setup. The second model, aimed at hardcore off-road riders, will sport 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, longer suspension travel, and higher ground clearance.

These new models demonstrate Norton’s intent to compete directly with established European and Japanese rivals in both the superbike and adventure categories.

India Launch by 2026: TVS Gears Up for Premium Expansion

Following the global reveal, TVS Motor plans to launch Norton motorcycles in India by April 2026, introducing the British marque to one of the world’s fastest-growing premium motorcycle markets.

Meanwhile, Norton’s UK headquarters in Solihull is undergoing a major revamp to handle production of the new generation models. The £200 million investment will transform the facility into a global center for design and manufacturing, with the workforce already growing by 25% this year.

For TVS, Norton represents more than a brand revival — it’s a strategic move into the premium motorcycle segment, leveraging Norton’s heritage and craftsmanship to target global aspirational buyers.

The acquisition of Norton in 2020 for ₹150 crore marked TVS’s entry into the high-performance space, traditionally dominated by European and Japanese giants. By keeping Norton’s base in the UK and maintaining its legacy of hand-built excellence, TVS aims to balance British authenticity with Indian efficiency.