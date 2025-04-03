Connect with us

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

TVS Motor Company is set to revitalize the legendary British brand Norton Motorcycles with an upcoming range of 300cc to 400cc modern retro motorcycles. This move marks TVS’s official entry into the premium modern retro motorcycle segment, a market currently dominated by brands like Royal Enfield and Triumph.

Norton’s Comeback Under TVS

The revival of Norton Motorcycles comes after TVS acquired the brand in 2020, rescuing it from financial turmoil. Since then, TVS has invested heavily in Norton’s redevelopment, ensuring that the new models stay true to the brand’s rich history while incorporating modern technology and engineering.

With a history dating back to 1898, Norton is renowned for iconic motorcycles like the Commando and Manx, as well as its storied racing legacy, including multiple Isle of Man TT victories. Now, under TVS ownership, Norton aims to make a strong comeback with new, entry-level models that cater to a wider audience.

What to Expect from the New Norton 400cc Motorcycles

TVS has co-developed the upcoming 300cc to 400cc Norton motorcycles, which are expected to hit the market within the next three years.

The motorcycles will feature a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine based on TVS’s new 300cc platform, which is designed to be modular and scalable. This means that future models could expand up to 500cc with plug-and-play upgrades.

In terms of competition, the new Norton motorcycles are expected to rival models like:

– Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

– Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400

Manufacturing and Global Expansion

To ensure competitive pricing and global availability, TVS will manufacture the new Norton motorcycles in India at its Hosur facility, which also produces BMW Motorrad’s entry-level G 310 R and G 310 GS models.

From India, TVS plans to export motorcycles to global markets, potentially including the Philippines, Europe, and North America. This strategy allows TVS to leverage India’s cost-effective production capabilities while ensuring Norton’s high-quality standards.

A New Era for Norton Motorcycles

With TVS at the helm, Norton is no longer just a heritage brand from the past—it’s evolving into a modern player in the competitive motorcycle industry. The new 300cc to 400cc models promise to blend classic British styling with modern engineering, offering an exciting option for riders who want a retro motorcycle with contemporary performance.

As the launch date approaches, the motorcycle world eagerly awaits to see how TVS’s expertise and Norton’s legacy combine to create the next generation of premium entry-level motorcycles.


Loading...