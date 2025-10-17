TVS Enters Adventure Territory with the All-New Apache RTX 300 ADV

TVS Motor Company has officially launched the Apache RTX 300 ADV, marking its bold entry into the mid-capacity adventure touring motorcycle segment. Priced between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Apache RTX 300 aims to deliver a perfect balance between on-road comfort and off-road thrill, making it a serious contender to the KTM 250 Adventure, Yezdi Adventure, and Royal Enfield Scram 440.

Power and Performance

At the heart of the Apache RTX 300 ADV lies the new RT-XD4 engine platform—a 299cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 35.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. It’s paired with a six-speed gearbox, assist & slipper clutch, and a bi-directional quickshifter, ensuring seamless gear transitions and spirited performance on both highways and trails.

A steel trellis frame with an aluminium swingarm, USD front forks, and a monoshock from WP provide superior stability and handling, while switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS make it safer on unpredictable terrain.

Feature-Packed for Adventure

The Apache RTX 300 ADV stands out with its five-inch full-colour TFT display offering Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, GoPro control, voice commands, and tyre pressure monitoring. Riders can switch between four riding modes—Tour, Rally, Urban, and Rain, tailoring performance to road conditions.

The LED lighting system features adaptive brightness, and there’s a USB Type-C port for quick charging on the go. Cruise control and multiple ABS modes (Rally, Urban, Rain) add a layer of convenience and safety for long rides.

Design and Touring Comfort

TVS has designed the RTX 300 ADV with touring in mind. The semi-faired styling, adjustable windscreen, and signature ADV beak give it a rugged yet premium appeal. Split seats ensure long-ride comfort, while the 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels paired with 200mm ground clearance make it trail-ready.

To enhance practicality, TVS partnered with GIVI for a range of accessories, including lockable side panniers (₹16,499) and a top box (₹9,999). Other accessories include knuckle guards (₹1,849), a rear tyre hugger (₹1,499), and a beak-like front fender (₹499)—perfect for riders looking to fully kit out their touring setup.

The TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV is more than just a motorcycle—it’s TVS’s bold statement to adventure riders across India. With its balanced performance, intelligent technology, and thoughtfully priced accessories, it redefines what an affordable adventure tourer can be.

As the segment heats up, one thing’s clear: TVS has listened to the riders—and delivered.



