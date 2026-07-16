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STUDDS Refreshes Trooper Series With Adventure-Inspired Trail Edition

STUDDS Refreshes Trooper Series With Adventure-Inspired Trail Edition trooper trail

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STUDDS Refreshes Trooper Series With Adventure-Inspired Trail Edition

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STUDDS, one of the world’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturers, has expanded its premium modular helmet portfolio with the launch of the STUDDS Trooper Trail, the latest edition of its flagship Trooper series. Designed for commuters and touring enthusiasts alike, the new helmet introduces an adventure-inspired graphic theme, six new colour combinations and the first-ever colour-shift finish in the Trooper lineup.

The launch marks the seventh graphic edition of the Trooper modular helmet, reinforcing the company’s focus on combining rider safety, functionality and modern aesthetics in the growing premium helmet segment.

Adventure-inspired design takes centre stage

The Trooper Trail introduces an all-new visual identity inspired by trail riding and outdoor exploration. The helmet features angular graphics and layered diagonal patterns that flow seamlessly across the shell, creating a sculpted appearance from multiple viewing angles.

STUDDS is offering the new helmet in six colour combinations, each available in both Gloss and Matt finishes:

  • White-Blue/Red
  • Black-Grey/Chameleon Blue
  • Grey-Black/Orange
  • Black-Grey/Red
  • Grey-Black/Grey
  • Black-Grey/Fluorescent Yellow

Among these, the Black-Grey/Chameleon Blue version stands out with a colour-shifting finish that changes between teal and blue depending on lighting conditions, making it the first Trooper helmet to feature this premium paint technology.

The remaining variants combine neutral tones with bright accents to enhance road visibility while delivering a contemporary appearance.

Built for everyday riding and touring

The Trooper Trail retains the modular architecture that has made the Trooper range popular among Indian riders. The flip-up chin bar allows users to switch conveniently between full-face protection and an open configuration during brief stops, making it suitable for urban commuting as well as long-distance touring.

The helmet is constructed using a high-impact ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) shell paired with a regulated-density EPS liner designed to absorb impact energy effectively.

To meet domestic and international safety standards, the helmet carries both ISI (BIS) and DOT certifications.

Focus on comfort and practicality

Apart from safety, STUDDS has incorporated several rider-focused features into the Trooper Trail.

The helmet includes a hypoallergenic, replaceable inner liner that can be removed for cleaning, helping improve comfort during extended rides while maintaining hygiene.

Additional convenience features include:

  • Scratch-resistant quick-release visor
  • Tool-free visor replacement mechanism
  • Removable lower trim for easier maintenance
  • UV-resistant paint finish to preserve graphics
  • Quick-release chin strap
  • Stainless steel rust-resistant buckle

These additions aim to enhance long-term usability while reducing maintenance effort for riders.

Company sees demand for stylish yet practical helmets

Commenting on the launch, Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director of STUDDS Accessories Ltd., said the Trooper range has remained one of the company’s strongest offerings in the modular helmet category.

He noted that the new Trail edition has been developed for riders seeking a balance between safety, practicality, and distinctive styling.

According to the company, modern motorcyclists increasingly expect protective gear to complement their motorcycles and riding apparel, making design an important differentiator alongside safety.

Pricing and availability

The STUDDS Trooper Trail is available in Medium, Large, and Extra Large sizes.

The modular helmet is priced from ₹2,125 ($25) (MRP, inclusive of taxes) and is now available through authorised STUDDS dealerships, exclusive brand outlets and the company’s official online store.

The launch comes as India’s premium motorcycle accessories market continues to expand, driven by rising motorcycle ownership, increased touring activity and greater awareness of rider safety. Manufacturers are responding by introducing helmets that combine certified protection with premium styling and enhanced comfort features.

With the Trooper Trail, STUDDS is looking to strengthen its presence in the modular helmet category while catering to riders seeking an affordable option that blends functionality with adventure-inspired design.

  • STUDDS Refreshes Trooper Series With Adventure-Inspired Trail Edition trooper trail
  • STUDDS Refreshes Trooper Series With Adventure-Inspired Trail Edition trooper trail

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